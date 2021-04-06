The groups are out for the men's opening Major of 2021 at Augusta National...

The Masters Tee Times: Round One

It’s Masters week and we now know the groupings for the opening round on Thursday!

Defending champion and World No.1 Dustin Johnson goes off at 10.30am local time (3.30pm BST) with Lee Westwood and 2020 US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

Rory McIlroy, who seeks to win the career grand slam this week, is also in a big group alongside Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele in the very next group at 10.42am local time (3.42pm BST).

Check out all the tee times below:

*EDT/BST

8am/1pm: Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

8.12am/1.12pm: Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

8.24am/1.24pm: Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

8.36am/1.36pm: Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

8.48am/1.48pm: Bernhard langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (a)

9am/2pm: Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

9.12am/2.12pm: Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

9.24am/2.24pm: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

9.36am/2.36pm: Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

9.48am/2.48pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

10.06am/3.06pm: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

10.18am/3.18pm: Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10.30am/3.30pm: Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci (a)

10.42am/3.42pm: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

10.54am/3.54pm: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

11.06am/4.06pm: Vijay Singh, Martin Laid

11.18am/4.18pm: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

11.30am/4.30pm: Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

11.42am/4.42pm: Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre

11.54am/4.54pm: Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

12.12pm/5.12pm: Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

12.24pm/5.24pm: Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne (a)

12.36pm/5.36pm: Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

12.48pm/5.48pm: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1pm/6pm: Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

1.12pm/6.12pm: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1.24pm/6.24pm: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

1.36pm/6.36pm: Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

1.48pm/6.48pm: Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

2pm/7pm: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

The Masters Tee Times: Round Two

*EDT/BST

8am/1pm: Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

8.12am/1.12pm: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

8.24am/1.24pm: Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

8.36am/1.36pm: Mike Weir, CT Pan, Robert MacIntyre

8.48am/1.48pm: Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

9am/2pm: Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

9.12am/2.12pm: Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osbourne (a)

9.24am/2.24pm: Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

