Who is leading the 2021 Masters?

Masters Leaderboard 2021 – Augusta National Latest Scores

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Masters is here finally after just 5 months since the 2020 event that took place in November.

Dustin Johnson won the event in 2020 shooting a fantastic 20 under par – he is the favourite to win the event again this year.

Related: The Masters Golf Betting Tips

The action takes place from Thursday 8th April with the final round taking place on Sunday 11th April.

Masters Leaderboard 2021 – Who is leading at Augusta National?

The Masters is the first men’s Major of 2021 – the PGA Championship follows at Kiawah Island in May, the US Open takes place at Torrey Pines in June and The Open Championship will be played at Royal St Georges after it was postponed in 2020.

The favourites for the event this year include Dustin Johnson, Bryson Dechambeau, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Rory McIlroy will complete the career grand slam of Major wins if he wins his first Green Jacket on Sunday.

There are 10 Englishmen in the field led by the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood who will all be trying to emulate the exploits of Sir Nick Faldo and Danny Willett as the only players from England to triumph at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods misses the 2021 Masters following the car crash that he was involved with recently – he is not expected to be at Augusta National this week.