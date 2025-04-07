Greg Norman Matched This Masters Record 29 Years Ago - And It Surprisingly Still Hasn't Been Equalled Or Beaten In Three Decades Since

Modern players are fitter, faster and stronger, technology is improving day by day and scores have been tumbling as a result - yet one Masters record has not been matched in 29 years.

Greg Norman shot 63 to equal the course record at Augusta National back in 1996, and despite all the superstars that have strolled among the azaleas and Georgia pines none of them have managed to repeat, or beat, that mark.

Nick Price had set the record by shooting 63 at the 1986 Masters, with the previous best of 64 being originally set by Maurice Bembridge in 1974 and although equalled a few times was never beaten until the Zimbabwean.

We've seen a few 64s shot since Australian legend Norman matched the record, but surprisingly nobody has managed to hit that magical 63 number - which given how good players are these days is something of a surprise.

There have been 40 rounds of 63 shot in Major championship history, but still just two of those have come at Augusta National. 22 of those 63s have been recorded since Norman signed for his at the 1996 Masters - but it remains a score the iconic Georgia course just will not give up.

The record low 18-hole total in men's Major championships was lowered from 63 to 62 when Branden Grace hit that brilliant round at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele then shot 62 within minutes of each other at the 2023 US Open in Los Angeles, before Schauffele again and Shane Lowry both shot 62s at the PGA Championship last year at Valhalla.

But despite players being more familiar with Augusta National and it being a lot more forgiving off the tee than most other Major venues, nobody has managed to go lower than 64 in three decades.

Yes, the field is smaller at The Masters, but the best players in the world are there year after year, and at times scoring conditions have been pretty decent with the last seven winning scores being between 10 and 20 under par.

Yet Augusta National has not given up another 63 since that epic 1996 round by the Great White Shark coming a decade after Price set the record with his own stellar performance.

We've had plenty of 64s, including from the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, while Tiger Woods' best ever 18-hole score at Augusta National is the 65 he shot on the way to his epic victory in 2019.

Whether it's the history of the event, the pressure, recent changes to the course or just that Augusta National is just too tough to crack, with how forgiving modern clubs are and how low players are going this remains something of a surprising standout in the Major championship record books.

Lowest 18-hole scores at the Masters by round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First Round

63 (33-30), Greg Norman, 1996

Second Round

64 (31-33), Miller Barber, 1979

64 (33-31), Jay Haas, 1995

64 (33-31), Jason Day, 2011

Third Round

63 (33-30), Nick Price, 1986

Final Round

64 (34-30), Maurice Bembridge, 1974

64 (32-32), Hale Irwin, 1975

64 (34-30), Gary Player, 1978

64 (30-34), Greg Norman, 1988

64 (35-29), David Toms, 1998

64 (34-30), Bo Van Pelt, 2012

64 (31-33), Jordan Spieth, 2018

64, (32-32), Rory McIlroy, 2022