Who Has Made The Most Consecutive Cuts At The Masters?
Tiger Woods is chasing a record-breaking 25th consecutive cut at the 2024 Masters
Tiger Woods made more history at the 2023 Masters when he tied the record for most consecutive cuts made at Augusta National.
Woods’ 74-73 in his opening two rounds meant he joined Gary Player and Fred Couples in making 23 straight cuts, the most in the tournament's history.
That incredible streak goes back to 1997, when he took out the first of his five Masters titles.
In fact, Woods has only missed the weekend at the Masters once since making his debut as an amateur in 1995. He has missed a few tournaments due to injury but has made 24 of 25 cuts at Augusta in the events that he has played.
Woods is chasing a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at the Masters this year.
Player, who has won three times at Augusta, was the first to reach the 23-mark in a streak that spanned from 1959 to 1982. He has made 30 out of 52 tournaments played.
Couples, who won his sole Masters title in 1992, equalled Player’s record in 2007 in a streak that began in 1983. He has made 31 cuts in 38 events at Augusta.
Two-time Masters winner Tom Watson is the next-best in the record books, making 21 consecutive cuts from 1975 to 1995.
Aside from Woods, Adam Scott has the best active streak of consecutive cuts at 14.
When it comes to most cuts made at the Masters, Nicklaus stands above the rest by making the weekend a whopping 37 times, six more than Couples’ 31.
The Masters first instituted the cut in 1957, which saw the top 40 players and ties make the weekend.
From 1962 to 2012, the cut-line was expanded to the top 44 players and ties, as well as those within 10 strokes of the leader. That number became 50 in 2013, with the Masters eventually getting rid of the 10-stroke rule in 2020.
Most consecutive cuts made at the Masters
- 23 - Fred Couples (1983-2007)*
- 23 - Gary Player (1959-1982)
- 23 - Tiger Woods (1997-2023)
- 21 - Tom Watson (1975-1995)
- 19 - Bernhard Langer (1984-2002)
- 19 - Gene Littler (1961-1980)
- 18 - Billy Casper (1960-1977)
- 16 - Phil Mickelson (1998-2013)
- 15 - Bruce Devlin (1964-1981)
- 15 - Jack Nicklaus (1968-1982)
- 14 - Adam Scott (2010-2023)*
*active streak
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
