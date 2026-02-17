Brooks Koepka Adds PGA Tour Event To Pre-Masters Schedule

Former LIV golfer Brooks Koepka has added another PGA Tour event to his 2026 schedule, committing to the Texas Children's Houston Open.

The event - which is hosted by Houston's Memorial Park Golf Course - is due to take place between March 26-29, two weeks prior to The Masters, and will also see defending champion Min Woo Lee in attendance following his maiden PGA Tour success in 2025.

Joining Koepka and Lee is another group of talented PGA Tour stars which includes Gary Woodland, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Chris Gotterup and Will Zalatoris.

Scottie Scheffler has been a regular at the Texas Children's Houston Open of late, finishing T2nd in three of four successive starts to date, but he has not yet been confirmed.

Whoever lines up in Houston will provide Koepka with particularly stiff opposition as he prepares for a slightly more thorough run into The Masters than in previous years with LIV.

He's back. 🔥@BKoepka returns to the PGA TOUR and is officially committed to the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open!

In 2023, 2024 and 2025, Koepka played five competitive tournaments before heading to Augusta whereas this will be the first season since 2022 - where the Florida-born pro teed it up eight times - that he appears in six or more.

Koepka officially returned from the LIV Golf League in January and competed in his first PGA Tour event since 2022 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The five-time Major winner narrowly made the cut at Torrey Pines after speaking of his anxiety over the reception he would receive from fans, but Koepka did not perform as hoped in his subsequent PGA Tour appearance - missing the cut at the WM Phoenix Open following another poor putting display.

His third start of 2026 is slated to be at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at the end of February as the PGA Tour begins its Florida swing.

Beyond that, Koepka will hope to improve on his best of T11th at The Players Championship before moving onto the Valspar Championship and then the Houston Open.

Between the Houston Open and The Masters is the Valero Texas Open if Koepka wanted a further tune-up before Augusta, but the 35-year-old has historically preferred to take the week before the opening Major off if possible.

Per the terms of his reinstatement, the American has to play in at least 15 'cosponsored and approved' tour events in 2026.

However, he has been prevented from receiving any sponsor's invites into any of the eight Signature Events and can only appear if he qualifies off his own back.

His limited number of routes into Signature Events include qualifying as part of the Aon Swing 5 or the Aon Next 10, or by winning a PGA Tour tournament with a full compliment of FedEx Cup points (not an opposite-field event).

He could also pick up a place as part of the world's top-30, yet the former World No.1 is currently outside of the top-250.