The WM Phoenix Open is set-up for another thrilling finale, with former Masters winner, Hideki Matsuyama, leading a number of players at 13-under-par.

Carding rounds of 68, 64 and 68, the Japanese star is one shot clear of Nicolai Hojgaard, Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim and Ryo Hisatsune, with several other big names in pursuit of Matsuyama on Sunday.

Matsuyama claimed the WM Phoenix Open in 2016 and 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among them are Matt Fitzpatrick, who is 11-under, Akshay Bhatia at 10-under, as well as Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard, Min Woo Lee and recent Sony Open in Hawaii winner, Chris Gotterup, at nine-under.

One other player to look out for is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who followed up an uncharacteristic two-over-par opening round with a six-under 65 and four-under 67.

He is five back of leader, Matsuyama, who gets his round underway at 12.57pm (ET) on Superbowl weekend.

WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: Final Round

1st Hole - ET (GMT)

10.45am (3.45pm): Daniel Berger, Harris English, AJ Ewart

Daniel Berger, Harris English, AJ Ewart 10.56am (3.56pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Michael Kim, Sam Stevens

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Michael Kim, Sam Stevens 11.07am (4.07pm): Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Jacob Bridgeman, Jordan Smith

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Jacob Bridgeman, Jordan Smith 11.18am (4.18pm): Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler, Max McGreevy

Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler, Max McGreevy 11.29am (4.29pm): Mac Meissner, Keith Mitchell, Cameron Young

Mac Meissner, Keith Mitchell, Cameron Young 11.40am (4.40pm): Ben Griffin, Brian Campbell, Sepp Straka

Ben Griffin, Brian Campbell, Sepp Straka 11.51am (4.51pm): Sahith Theegala, Michael Brennan, Mackenzie Hughes

Sahith Theegala, Michael Brennan, Mackenzie Hughes 12.02pm (5.02pm): Scottie Scheffler, Kevin Roy, Stephan Jaeger

Scottie Scheffler, Kevin Roy, Stephan Jaeger 12.13pm (5.13pm): Min Woo Lee, Chris Gotterup, Pierceson Coody

Min Woo Lee, Chris Gotterup, Pierceson Coody 12.24pm (5.24pm): John Parry, Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard

John Parry, Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard 12.35pm (5.35pm): Jake Knapp, Matt Fitzpatrick, Akshay Bhatia

Jake Knapp, Matt Fitzpatrick, Akshay Bhatia 12.46pm (5.46pm): Si Woo Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen

Si Woo Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen 12.57pm (5.02pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Nicolai Hojgaard, Maverick McNealy

10th Hole

