WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: Final Round

Hideki Matsuyama leads a number of players going into the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, with the Japanese star searching for a third title at TPC Scottsdale

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published
Hideki Matsuyama hits a chip shot at the 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The WM Phoenix Open is set-up for another thrilling finale, with former Masters winner, Hideki Matsuyama, leading a number of players at 13-under-par.

Carding rounds of 68, 64 and 68, the Japanese star is one shot clear of Nicolai Hojgaard, Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim and Ryo Hisatsune, with several other big names in pursuit of Matsuyama on Sunday.

Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt

Matsuyama claimed the WM Phoenix Open in 2016 and 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Among them are Matt Fitzpatrick, who is 11-under, Akshay Bhatia at 10-under, as well as Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard, Min Woo Lee and recent Sony Open in Hawaii winner, Chris Gotterup, at nine-under.

One other player to look out for is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who followed up an uncharacteristic two-over-par opening round with a six-under 65 and four-under 67.

He is five back of leader, Matsuyama, who gets his round underway at 12.57pm (ET) on Superbowl weekend.

WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: Final Round

1st Hole - ET (GMT)

  • 10.45am (3.45pm): Daniel Berger, Harris English, AJ Ewart
  • 10.56am (3.56pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Michael Kim, Sam Stevens
  • 11.07am (4.07pm): Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Jacob Bridgeman, Jordan Smith
  • 11.18am (4.18pm): Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler, Max McGreevy
  • 11.29am (4.29pm): Mac Meissner, Keith Mitchell, Cameron Young
  • 11.40am (4.40pm): Ben Griffin, Brian Campbell, Sepp Straka
  • 11.51am (4.51pm): Sahith Theegala, Michael Brennan, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 12.02pm (5.02pm): Scottie Scheffler, Kevin Roy, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12.13pm (5.13pm): Min Woo Lee, Chris Gotterup, Pierceson Coody
  • 12.24pm (5.24pm): John Parry, Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Jake Knapp, Matt Fitzpatrick, Akshay Bhatia
  • 12.46pm (5.46pm): Si Woo Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 12.57pm (5.02pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Nicolai Hojgaard, Maverick McNealy

10th Hole

  • 10.45am (3.45pm): Christo Lamprecht, Patrick Rodgers, SH Kim
  • 10.56am (3.56pm): Zach Bauchou, Wyndham Clark, Alex Smalley
  • 11.07am (4.07pm): Tom Kim, Zecheng Dou, Nick Taylor
  • 11.18am (4.18pm): Chad Ramey, Rico Hoey, Davis Thompson
  • 11.29am (4.29pm): Kurt Kitayama, Joe Highsmith, Chandler Phillips
  • 11.40am (4.40pm): John VanDerLaan, Johnny Keefer, Bud Cauley
  • 11.51am (4.51pm): Sami Valimaki, Cam Davis, Keita Nakajima
  • 12.02pm (5.02pm): JT Poston, Kensei Hirata, Takumi Kanaya
  • 12.13pm (5.13pm): Max Homa, Kristoffer Reitan, Collin Morikawa
  • 12.24pm (5.24pm): Hank Lebioda, ST Lee, Adrien Saddier
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele
  • 12.46pm (5.46pm): Patton Kizzire, Neal Shipley
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.