Jordan Spieth And Brooks Koepka Among Big Names To Miss WM Phoenix Open Cut

At the halfway stage of the WM Phoenix Open, it's Ryo Hisatsune who leads his fellow countryman, Hideki Matsuyama, by a single shot with the Japanese pair sat at 11-under and 10-under.

Masters winner, Matsuyama, is among a number of recent winners in contention going into the weekend at TPC Scottsdale where, on Friday, several big names managed to scrape through on the one-under cutline.

Hisatsune is searching for a maiden PGA Tour title (Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who fired a two-over-par 73 on Thursday, battled back in true Scottie-style on Friday, carding a six-under 65 to secure his weekend appearance.

Major winners Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark were also among the notable names to make it into Saturday by the barest of margins, as the trio sit one-under for their tournaments.

Although these names are into the weekend, there is still one group left out on the golf course from Friday, as play was suspended due to darkness. Keita Nakajima (-3), Kensei Hirata (-1) and ST Lee (E) all find themselves around the one-under cutline and will return on Saturday morning to complete the 18th hole.

Scheffler battled back to make the cut at the WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

As they finish their rounds, they will be hoping not to join a number of big players who failed to make it into the weekend, as Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth were among the notable names who failed to make the cut.

Check out which players missed the weekend below...

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joel Dahmen (E)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dahmen has enjoyed a fine start to 2026, securing a T38th at The American Express and a T7th at last week's Farmers Insurance Open, but missed the cut by a single stroke on Friday.

A sponsor's invite into the event, Dahmen chipped in on the par 3 16th on Thursday to send the crowd into raptures. He couldn't replicate the feat on Friday, though, as back-to-back rounds of 71 meant he finished level-par.

Brooks Koepka (+2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It hasn't been the return to the PGA Tour that Koepka has envisioned, as a T56th at last week's Farmers Insurance Open was followed up with a missed cut this week.

Making a putter change at the start of the week, Koepka's struggles on the greens continued, as a four-over-par opening round of 75 was followed by a two-under 69 on Friday, meaning the five-time Major winner missed the weekend by three strokes.

Billy Horschel (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's back-to-back missed cuts for Horschel, who fired a four-over 75 on Thursday and a one-under-par round of 70 on Friday.

Having missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, he registered a T27th at The American Express, with Horschel listed in the field for the first Signature Event of the season next week - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jordan Spieth (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Securing a T24th at the Sony Open in Hawaii back in January, Spieth was unable to replicate that result, with the three-time Major winner struggling in the desert.

Producing a one-under-par round of 70 on Thursday, a four-over 75 on Friday followed, with the American enduring a torrid back nine that included two bogeys and a double over his final seven holes.

Tony Finau (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finau's struggles continued this week, as the six-time PGA Tour winner produced rounds of 73 and 72 to join Spieth in missing the cut at three-over-par.

Failing to make the weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express, a T11th at the Farmers Insurance Open showed that his form is still there, but a third missed cut in four starts won't help his confidence.

Marco Penge (+4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It hasn't been the best of starts for Penge and his PGA Tour rookie season, as the Englishman missed a second consecutive cut after failing to make the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Possessing new clubs after signing with PXG, as well as recovering from illness, Penge missed the cut in Phoenix alongside fellow countryman, Harry Hall, with both men finishing four-over-par.

Sam Burns (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a week to forget for Burns, who could only card over-par rounds of 72 and 75 to comfortably miss the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.

Finishing T27th at The American Express, the two-time Ryder Cup player had a very erratic day on Friday, producing three birdies, nine pars, five bogeys and a double bogey.

Brian Harman (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining his fellow Ryder Cup teammate in missing the cut was Harman, whose poor start to 2026 continued in the desert.

Finishing T61st at the Sony Open in Hawaii and missing the cut at The American Express, the former Major winner failed to make the weekend in Phoenix, carding rounds of 74 and 73 to finish alongside Burns at five-over.