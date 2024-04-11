Who Is Augusta National’s Superintendent?

The superintendent of Augusta National has one of the biggest jobs in the golf course industry

Joel Kulasingham
By Joel Kulasingham
published

A lot goes into making sure the golf course at Augusta National is as close to perfect for the Masters every year.

That massive undertaking, which includes a team of volunteers and groundskeepers, is spearheaded by Augusta National superintendent Brad Owen. 

Owen, whose official job title is senior director of agronomy at Augusta National, has been with the club for almost 40 years. 

A golf course superintendent is responsible for all course maintenance, from grass care to irrigation, as well as managing the staff members who work on the course itself. 

Owen has one of the biggest jobs in the golf course industry, and has progressed to his current role after starting out as an irrigation technician.

After the 2019 Masters, which saw Tiger Woods claim his fifth Green Jacket and 15th Major, Owen was named superintendent of the year by the Georgia Golf Course Superintendents Association.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced prior to the 2024 Masters that Owen would be retiring later this year after 37 years at the club.

Ridley paid tribute to Owen in his press conference on Wednesday.

“As you may have seen over the past few days, the Augusta National golf course and grounds are again in exceptional condition. That is a credit to every member of our agronomy and horticulture teams whose passion and dedication are unmatched.

“It also is a tribute to Brad Owen, our senior director of agronomy, who is retiring this fall, 37 years after his arrival in Augusta. Brad is with us today, and I want to thank him for always finding a way to elevate and enhance the natural beauty of Augusta National. Brad, we wish you and your family all the best in retirement.”

How much does a groundskeeper make at Augusta National?

According to a 2023 survey taken by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, the average salary for a superintendent in the United States is $110,000. The average salary of a groundskeeper is reportedly about $40,000.

With Augusta National being perhaps the most famous and respected golf course in the world, groundskeepers and superintendents are likely to make significantly more than the average.

How many groundskeepers does Augusta National have?

The number of employees working at Augusta National is unclear. But with Augusta’s reputation for being meticulously cared for, the number of groundskeepers is likely to be quite high compared to most golf courses.

An anonymous volunteer groundskeeper at Augusta National told Golf.com in 2022 that they were part of a team of about 100 while preparing the course for that year’s Masters.

