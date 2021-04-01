A guide to the fifteenth hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 15

Augusta National Hole 15

Par 5

530 yards

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18

The par-5 15th is traditionally the easiest hole at Augusta National, with an all-time average of 4.78. Tee shots play significantly downhill and balls often take a big skip forward off the downslope, which is more pronounced the further drives are hit.

The longest hitters will only a require a mid-iron to reach the green in two, and even the shortest hitters can get home, should they wish. The 15th is not without bite, though. A pond fronting the green captures numerous balls during tournament week, whether that’s misjudged second shots or wedge approaches spinning off the green.

Langer: “It takes two great strikes to carry the water and reach the green in two, but even then it is very easy for the ball to skip through. Golfers can still birdie with a precise wedge approach. A great risk-and-reward hole.”

Best ever score: 2 (Gene Sarazen, 1935)

Worst ever score: 11

Memorable moment: Even though Gene Sarazen’s astonishing albatross on hole 15 occurred in only the second Masters, most who witnessed it must have known it would never be matched. In the final round of the 1935 tournament, Sarazen lined up a 4-wood from 235 yards and found the hole brilliantly.

That Sarazen went on to win certainly added to the magnitude of the shot and resulted in it being dubbed “the shot heard ’round the world.”