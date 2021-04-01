A guide to the first hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer
Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 17
Augusta National Hole 17
Par 4
440 yards
The 17th shares many characteristics with the 14th, most notably its straight, narrow shape and severely sloping putting surface. After a well-placed drive, a mid to short-iron remains to a green that is shaped like an upturned bowl. Distance control is key on approaches, as balls often spin back off the front of the green. A notable absentee in recent years has been the Eisenhower Tree, which came down in 2014 after suffering extensive damage in a relentless storm.
Langer: “This hole is more straightforward since the Eisenhower Tree came down. There is more room off the tee but the green can get very slick, especially on the right.”
Best ever score: 2
Worst ever score: 7
Memorable moment: Despite the undeniable brilliance of his career, Jack Nicklaus was nobody’s favourite at the 1986 Masters. It had been 11 years since Nicklaus had last won the tournament, so for the 46-year-old to take the outright lead on hole 17 was astounding.
Facing a 12-foot putt for birdie to edge ahead of Seve Ballesteros and Tom Kite, Nicklaus rolled it in and raised a defiant left arm in celebration. He sealed victory on the 18th to cap one of the most remarkable Masters wins Augusta National has witnessed.
Worst moment: There aren’t many better positions to be in than the one Stuart Appleby found himself in during the third round in 2007. It counts for little, though, if you can’t see it through.
With a four-stroke lead heading onto hole 17, Appleby sent his tee shot to the left. The problem was that it kept going left until it landed in a bunker on the seventh. He would find another bunker – this one on the correct hole – and then three-putted to score a triple-bogey.