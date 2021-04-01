Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 17

A guide to the first hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Augusta National Hole 17

Par 4

440 yards

The 17th shares many characteristics with the 14th, most notably its straight, narrow shape and severely sloping putting surface. After a well-placed drive, a mid to short-iron remains to a green that is shaped like an upturned bowl. Distance control is key on approaches, as balls often spin back off the front of the green. A notable absentee in recent years has been the Eisenhower Tree, which came down in 2014 after suffering extensive damage in a relentless storm.

Langer: “This hole is more straightforward since the Eisenhower Tree came down. There is more room off the tee but the green can get very slick, especially on the right.”