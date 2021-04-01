A guide to the eighteenth hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 18

Augusta National Hole 18

Par 4

465 yards

If you miss the fairway on the 18th, you’ll be struggling for bogey; if you find the fairway it’s a genuine birdie chance. Drives need to be worked off a bunker that sits on the apex of the slight dogleg right to open up the green. After a good tee shot, 150-180 yards remain to a tiered putting surface that’s some 30 yards from back to front. The pin is most accessible when it’s in a slight depression in the middle of the putting surface, and a shelf beyond the flag can be used to draw the ball back towards the hole.

Langer: “This tee is one of golf’s tightest and longest shoots. The key is to hit a slight fade for the dogleg, then it could be a mid-iron or much longer club to the elevated, two-tier green, depending on the pin and the wind. There is a birdie chance if you find the right plateau.”