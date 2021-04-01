A guide to the twelfth hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 12

Augusta National Hole 12

Par 3

155 yards

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18

The 12th is arguably the most famous short-hole in golf. The green is only 20-feet deep and the wind is notoriously difficult to read. When the breeze is swirling, the water fronting the putting surface sees a lot of action, as does the pine straw through the back of the green; a chip back towards the water with a sand buffer is often seen as more preferable than a pitch from the drop zone. If you offered everyone in the field four pars at the 12th, not one player would turn you down.

Langer: “The green is angled from front-left to back-right and so is Rae’s Creek. Due to Amen Corner’s swirling winds I agree with Jack Nicklaus, in playing over the bunker even though the landing area is only about nine yards deep.”