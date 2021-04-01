Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 14

Augusta National Hole 14

Par 4

440 yards

The 14th is the only hole at Augusta National without a bunker, but it’s one of the toughest green complexes on the golf course. That said, many players will view the 14th as a birdie hole, especially when the pin is in a favourable position. Most of the field will be coming in with a wedge or short-iron, and a birdie here can really help build momentum before the reachable par-5 15th, which is cumulatively the easiest hole on the course.

Langer: “With the fairway sloping from left to right, another hook helps here as long as you set it off on the right line. Wind direction and pin placement dictate what club to take next, hitting into one of the hardest greens on the course.”

Best ever score: 2

Worst ever score: 8

Memorable moment: There were some special shots up Phil Mickelson’s sleeve as he won in 2010, with his eagle on hole 14 in the third round one of them.

Having driven to around 141 yards from the hole, Mickelson sent his ball onto the green with a wedge. After his bogey on the 10th, the tide looked like it was turning back in Mickelson’s favour as the ball rolled into the cup for back-to-back eagles.

Afterwards, Mickelson admitted that he had expected to make birdie, but as it turned out he was saving five of them for the final round to seal victory.