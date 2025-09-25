How Many Shots Would You Get Off The Back Tees At Bethpage Black?

Bethpage Black is the first municipal golf course to host a Ryder Cup in its 98-year history, which is exciting because any one of you could tee it up at the famous New York track and walk in the shoes of golfing legends.

While it would be unrealistic to expect the standard of golf to be even remotely similar, you would have an advantage over the Ryder Cup players by benefiting from a few extra shots - courtesy of your course handicap.

So, whether you plan on playing the 2025 Ryder Cup venue, or you are just curious about how difficult this famous course really is, let's take a look at how many shots you would get off the back tees at Bethpage Black...

What Is My Course Handicap At Ryder Cup Venue Bethpage Black?

Let's start with those that will naturally get the fewest shots... although it's perhaps more than you might expect.

A scratch golfer would play off seven from the back tees, which is a significant increase but actually one less than the same golfer would receive via their course handicap at the 2025 US Open venue Oakmont Country Club.

A 5-handicap golfer gets double that amount, with a course handicap of 14, while an 8-handicapper has the easiest job, in terms of doing the on-course maths, thanks to a course handicap of 18.

A 10-handicapper (21), 15-handicapper (28) and 18-handicapper (32) all see hefty increases to their regular allowance, but the threshold for getting two shots per hole is only reached once we get to the 21-handicappers - with a course handicap of 36.

Bethpage Black will test the best players in the world at the Ryder Cup, so amateur golfers will certainly need the extra shots when tackling this treacherously tricky track (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone with a handicap of 2 or higher is predicted to struggle in their quest to break 80, while anyone with a handicap of nine or higher is on average going to miss out on breaking 90.

For those hoping to break 100, it's predicted that anyone with a handicap of 16 or higher would fall just short (on average). The predicted average score of a 15-handicapper is 99, so be under no illusion about its difficulty.

It is widely understood that Bethpage Black is designed for 'highly-skilled' golfers, so perhaps this is a good place to stop - but just for fun let's see what sort of handicap you'd get if playing off the maximum allowance.

A golfer playing off 54 at Bethpage Black, although absolutely not recommended, would get 81 shots off the back tees with an expected score of 152. Wow.

What Do You Think You Would Score At Bethpage Black?

So we have heard the verdict. The number of shots received have been calculated and the some of the average scores shared - but how do you think you would get on?

Drop me a comment in the box below and share how many shots you think you would take off the back tees around Bethpage Black...