A guide to the seventh hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer
Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 7
Augusta National Hole 7
Par 4
450 yards
The par-4 7th at Augusta is one of the narrowest holes on the course. It plays slightly downhill, and most players will hit 3-wood and still leave themselves a wedge or short iron to the green.
The approach is the tricky part, though, with sand completely surrounding a raised putting surface that slopes considerably from back to front.
When the pin is in the lower front-right portion, birdies are commonplace as all the undulations feed towards the hole. When the pin is tucked just over the bunker on the front-left of the green, it’s a completely different story.
This hole used to be much shorter, and Byron Nelson even managed to drive the green in 1937. A few years later, the hole was extended to 365 yards, almost 100 yards less than its current distance.
Langer: “This hole demands a narrow, long tee shot through the trees and then real precision is key to the approach to find the right part of the small, elevated green.”
Best ever score: 2
Worst ever score: 8
Memorable moment: Rory McIlroy made his solitary birdie here in the final round in 2011, but imploded around the turn, dropping six shots in the space of three holes from the 10th.
Worst moment: Charles Coody endured a hole in the 1972 Masters that must have reassured amateurs around the country that trouble in the sand can happen to the best. In trying to defend his title, Coody needed four attempts to get out of the sand after landing in a bunker with his second shot. It resulted in a triple-bogey seven to give the American nightmares.