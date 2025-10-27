An Inspired Performance With Driver Led To My Best Ever Round (And It's All Down To This Simple Drill)

Anyone who has played golf with me will attest that my performance with a driver is erratic at best, but that wild unpredictability is now a thing of the past thanks to one simple drill.

The best driving tips and drills have been a popular feature of my range time over the course of the 2025 season, but this weight transfer drill (which you can watch in the video below) has completely transformed my performances off the tee.

As you will see by the Shot Scope data from my lowest ever round, plus a memorable tee shot at The Belfry, this drill is worth trying for anyone who is hoping for longer, straighter drives over the winter and into next season...

This Simple Drill Helped Me Play My Best Ever Round Of Golf

Let's start with a little context. In 2025, I tracked a number of rounds (both nine and 18-hole knocks) and was less than enthused by my Strokes Gained performance off the tee.

At the start of the season, I was losing somewhere in the region of 0.45 to 4.5 shots per round off the tee, with the driver acting as the main culprit.

I went through phases of trying different strategies, like hitting fairway woods off the tee, but ultimately I wanted to improve in this area rather than avoiding the problem.

After working with a number of our Top 50 Coaches, it became clear that my issues largely centred around weight transfer.

In simple terms, I was staying on my back foot too long and not shifting my weight towards my lead foot early enough in the downswing - which is a very common amateur swing fault.

This simple drill is a great way to learn effective weight transfer in the golf swing (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Around midway through the season I started working on a specific weight transfer drill that involved a tennis ball split into two halves.

The method was simple - place one half of the tennis ball under the instep of your trail foot, towards the heel. The other half goes under the toes of the lead foot.

As you start the backswing, transfer your weight towards the trail side and squash the tennis ball under the back foot.

Then, as you start the downswing, squeeze down hard on the tennis ball under the lead foot to effectively transfer your weight and start the downswing in the correct sequence.

By performing this simple drill with 10-15 balls every time I go to the driving range, I have seen a huge improvement in my tee shots.

My Strokes Gained performance average for 2025 has now shifted into the positive numbers (+0.64) and my lowest ever round saw me reach a much improved +3.56 strokes off the tee.

Baz has seen a significant improvement in his Strokes Gained: Off The Tee average for 2025 thanks to solid recent performances with driver (Image credit: Future)

Just a week or so before that performance, the signs were there that a good performance with the big stick could be on the horizon.

While having a 10-hole knock at The Belfry, as part of a team charity event, I gained 4.84 strokes with the driver and hit 56% of fairways.

So, full of a new-found confidence with the driver, I decided to be brave.

In the last week, Baz has recorded his best ever round, two strong performances off the tee and managed to drive the 10th green at The Belfry (Image credit: Mark Newcombe/Baz Plummer)

Standing on the 10th tee at The Belfry, scene of the magic moment where Seve Ballesteros famously drove the green in 1978, I pulled the head cover off my driver.

Feeling confident after plenty of hard work throughout the season, I stood over the ball.

A push into my trail foot set the club moving and a smash into my lead foot early in the downswing delivered the club efficiently - sending the ball flying straight and true.

One bounce on the front of the green and second hop towards the flag left an eagle putt of around 20 feet. Green driven. Year made!

That has to be my best ever tee shot, but following it up with such a consistently solid performance a week later felt just as sweet.

Join The Conversation...

I'd love to hear about your best performance off the tee, whether that be a specific round, season or even memorable tee shot.

This simple drill has done a lot for my game, but perhaps you have some great advice of your own. Drop me a comment below and share your successes, your best advice or a tale of your own efforts to drive the famous 10th green at The Belfry.