Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 5

A guide to the fifth hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Par 4

495 yards

The fifth hole is another tough par 4 in an opening stretch that doesn’t yield a huge number of birdies. It doglegs from right to left, and cross-bunkers some 160 yards short of the green must be avoided at all costs. Approaches hit from the left of the fairway are semi-blind, with multiple humps on the green adding to the difficulty of the hole. It’s the furthest hole away from the clubhouse and often seen as out of character with the rest of the course. The 5th is aptly the 5th hardest hole at Augusta National.

Langer: “The fifth green is extremely difficult so as much distance as possible on the tee means you can play into the green with as much height as you can to stop the ball quickly. A nearly perfect shot can finish 50 feet from the hole.”

Best ever score: 2

Worst ever score: 8

Memorable moment: In 1995, Jack Nicklaus – who already possessed so many Masters records – became the first person to eagle the 5th hole twice in the same tournament. His round-one effort carried straight into the hole, while a 7-iron during Saturday’s play pitched a couple of feet away and rolled in. Nine years previously, he famously won the Green Jacket to become the oldest-ever winner of the Masters Tournament at the age of 46.

Worst moment: Dow Finsterwald must be a little curious as to what might have happened in the 1960 Masters if he hadn’t practice putted on the fifth hole.