Why The 1st At Bethpage Black Might Be Drivable At The 2025 Ryder Cup
A number of players have been spotted taking aim with the driver on the par-4 opener - so get ready for an explosive start
Drivable par 4s in the Ryder Cup are nothing new. However, they don't normally come quite as early as the very 1st hole.
It looks as though we could be in for some fireworks right from the off, after videos and images emerged of players taking an aggressive line on the par-4 opener during practice.
According to the official strokesaver, the 1st hole on Bethpage Black measures 430 yards. Even after a big plate of steak and eggs for breakfast and a helping wind, no one is reaching the green with their tee shot from that far back.
However, due to the location of the 1st tee grandstand - a decent-sized one to help with home advantage for the US side - the competitors will be playing off a more forward tee.
Reporting for Sky Sports, Jamie Weir said the hole was 397 yards long, but just the 350 yards on the angle - a number that clearly has some of the bigger hitters interested.
Players out hitting at Bethpage 🤩Who else can't wait for the Ryder Cup? 💭 pic.twitter.com/FLUE6WzZHPSeptember 22, 2025
Early on Monday morning, Bryson DeChambeau made his intentions clear, pulling out the driver to have a crack at the green. Cameron Young was also photographed aiming well over the trees down the right.
"I imagine come Friday morning there's a very good chance he may well be hitting the opening tee shot - really get the crowd going when he pulls the driver out of the bag and has a go at this 1st green," said Weir.
DeChambeau averaged 328.8 yards off the tee on LIV Golf in 2025, which was approximately five yards longer than Rory McIlroy's average driving distance on the PGA Tour.
However, both players are more than capable of finding an extra gear when needed - as are a few others - and the chance to land an early psychological blow is bound to be too temping for some.
In the clip posted by Ryder Cup Europe, McIlroy was seen aiming in the direction of the green with open shoulders, suggesting he was hitting a power fade over the trees towards the putting surface.
Full send @McIlroyRory 🚀 pic.twitter.com/qa6kE6Dt1iSeptember 15, 2025
Young is another of the game's longer hitters, with an average driving distance of 313 yards this year, and was pictured aiming close to the green with his driver in hand on Monday morning.
To add to the temptation, the 1st also plays slightly downhill, and players can expect the warm weather this week - forecast around 75F - to offer a little extra assistance.
Of those having a crack at the 1st, it wasn't clear where the balls finished, but the lines we've seen over the trees on what is a dogleg right hole suggests certain players are planning to unleash a big one.
While this tactic is risky in foursomes, especially in the cooler mornings, it's one we can expect to see from the big hitters during the afternoon fourball sessions, when the weather and swings will have have warmed up a little.
Roll on Friday.
