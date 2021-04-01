Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 11

Augusta National Hole 11

Par 4

505 yards

The 11th is the start of the fabled Amen Corner, where many tournaments have been lost. Players drive to the top of the hill before one of the most daunting approaches in golf.

An ominous pond lies in wait to the left of the green, with a closely shaved bank ensuring anything pulled will find water. Many players understandably bail out right, but that just leaves a treacherous downhill chip towards the drink.

Last year, when the pin was positioned back left, the 11th ranked as the hardest hole on the golf course. It wasn’t much easier during the final round when situated on the front-right of the putting surface (generally considered the friendliest position), as a scoring average of 4.26 would suggest.