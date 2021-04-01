A guide to the eleventh hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer
Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 11
Augusta National Hole 11
Par 4
505 yards
The 11th is the start of the fabled Amen Corner, where many tournaments have been lost. Players drive to the top of the hill before one of the most daunting approaches in golf.
An ominous pond lies in wait to the left of the green, with a closely shaved bank ensuring anything pulled will find water. Many players understandably bail out right, but that just leaves a treacherous downhill chip towards the drink.
Last year, when the pin was positioned back left, the 11th ranked as the hardest hole on the golf course. It wasn’t much easier during the final round when situated on the front-right of the putting surface (generally considered the friendliest position), as a scoring average of 4.26 would suggest.
Langer: “This used to be one of golf’s widest fairways but now trees on the right and with the tee pushed back it is one of the hardest driving holes. With water left of the green I aim perhaps 10 yards on from the green’s right edge. Try and make par and get out of there.”
Best ever score: 2
Worst ever score: 9
Memorable moment: Larry Mize pushed his approach during a play-off with Greg Norman (Seve had already been eliminated), but holed his third shot to land his only major championship title with the Australian in pole position on the green.
Worst moment: Raymond Floyd had the opportunity to become the oldest player to win the Masters in 1990 at the age of 47. He ended up in a play-off against Nick Faldo, but sent his ball into the water at the second extra hole.
Floyd has openly expressed his regret since at unleashing the ball towards the slope that sent it into the creek. Just four years after Jack Nicklaus won the tournament at 46, Floyd fell just short in attempting to notch an incredible victory.