Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 2

Augusta National Hole 2

Par 5

585 yards

Don’t be fooled by the yardage – every player in the field is capable of getting home in two, thanks to a sweeping downhill incline. For a change on a par 5, accuracy is more important than distance. Players have to move their ball considerably from right to left. If they carry it far enough, they’ll receive a considerable shunt forward from the downslope, but anything hit too straight, or with too much shape, will find trees.

From the fairway, most players will look to work their ball in from left to right – skirting the huge bunker that protects the front right of the green – although a select few will be able to carry their balls all the way onto the putting surface.