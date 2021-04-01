The bridge was dedicated to Gene Sarazen for his magical second shot on the 15th in 1935 and was the first bridge at Augusta to be dedicated to a player

The Sarazen Bridge At Augusta National

The Sarazen Bridge crosses the pond in front of the 15th green at Augusta National Golf Club and commemorates the ‘shot that was heard around the world’.

When the Masters first started it was regarded as a ‘smaller’ tournament. However, in 1935, Gene Sarazen holed out in two on the par-5 15th; attracting global attention and giving the tournament a huge boost in coverage.

Related: The Nelson Bridge at Augusta National

In the final round that year, Sarazen had started three shots behind leader leader, Craig Wood. However, playing the 15th, which at the time was a 485-yard par-5, the American hit a 235-yard 4-wood that would help him to tie with Wood after 72 holes.

A 36-hole play-off was subsequently held on the Monday, which Sarazen won by five-strokes; the American shot even par, whilst his fellow countryman managed to shoot five-over.

Related: The Eisenhower Cabin At Augusta National

The bridge was dedicated in 1955 – a day short of the 20th anniversary of Sarazen’s albatross, when a plaque was unveiled.

Unlike both the Hogan Bridge and the Nelson Bridge this plaque is actually fixed onto the bridge itself.

The dedication on it reads: “Erected to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the famous “double eagle” scored by Gene Sarazen on this hole, April 7, 1935, which gained him a tie for first place with Craig Wood and in the play-off won the second Masters Tournament. Dedicated April 6, 1955.”

It was the first bridge at Augusta to be dedicated to a player. In subsequent years, Augusta National has also dedicated bridges to Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson.

Related: Why Do The Caddies Wear White Boiler Suits At The Masters?

Like the Hogan and Nelson Bridges, the Sarazen Bridge is constructed of stone. Unlike the other two bridges, though, it is not arched. For that reason, it is not considered necessary to cover it in artificial turf in order to give the players’ studs traction.