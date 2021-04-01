A guide to the sixteenth hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 16

Augusta National Hole 16

Par 3

170 yards

The difficulty of the 16th hole is entirely dependant on the pin position. It’s only a mid-iron, but it’s extremely difficult to get close when the flag is perched just over sand on the right side of the green. A huge ridge runs through the middle of the green, so when the flag is on the lower portion (normally on Thursday and Sunday) players can aim 20 feet right and let the slope do its work. It’s normally a pivotal hole come Sunday afternoon and 15 holes-in-one have been recorded here since the Masters began.

Langer: “The water on the left tempts you to aim for the right half of the green but that can leave a wicked, curling putt if the pin is low and left. You want to avoid putting with your back to the hole – it can happen.”

Best ever score: 1

Worst ever score: 14 (Billy Casper, unofficial)

Memorable moment: With his ball left of the sloping green on hole 16, Tiger Woods knew he was staring down the barrel. He and Chris DiMarco would settle the war in a play-off, but one of the biggest psychological battles was won by Woods with his inch-perfect chip on Redbud.

After a lengthy assessment of the angles involved, he sent the ball well to the left of the hole, relying on the slope to bring his ball back towards the pin. It rolled tantalisingly close before losing all pace and stopping a hair’s breadth from the cup.

As those in DiMarco’s corner would have begun to breathe a sigh of relief, the ball dropped in, sending the majority of those gathered on Redbud wild.