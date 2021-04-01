A guide to the sixth hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 37-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 6

Augusta National Hole 6

Par 3

180 yards

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18

The sixth will be seen as a birdie opportunity when the pin is positioned favourably on the front-left side of the green. A number of tiers populate the putting surface and the slopes can be used to the player’s advantage. That said, three-putts are commonplace when you find yourself on the wrong portion of the putting surface. The most difficult pin position is back right, as anyone coming up short will face a long putt up a tier, while anyone getting a little bit too aggressive will have very little green to work with as they attempt a downhill chip towards the flag.

Langer: “A great par three, but perhaps too severe with the top-right corner pin position. I need to stop a long-iron tee shot on an area that is roughly 10 yards deep and eight yards wide.”

Best ever score: 1

Worst ever score: 7

Memorable moment: In 1942, in the days of the 18-hole Masters play-off, Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson finished 72 holes tied for the lead. Nelson was clearly under the weather as they started extra holes, and fell five strokes behind after the 5th. He hit his approach on the 6th to tap-in birdie distance and proceeded to play the next eight holes in six-under-par, ultimately prevailing by one shot.