We discover the courses around the world that have recreated Augusta National's most iconic holes so that amateur golfers can experience their own piece of Masters magic

Golf Courses With Augusta-Inspired Holes

With the year’s opening Major almost upon us, we look at courses that have created their own Augusta holes as tributes to the course that’s home to the Masters.

Say you were to ask any golfer in the world “If you could only play one more golf course before you died, what would it be?” all the respondents, of sound mind at least, would surely name Augusta National.

Not only because of its outstanding natural beauty and iconic holes steeped in history but also because of its mystique and exclusivity.

There are only a few ways average Joes like you and I could get a tee time but realistically, it is nothing short of impossible for everyday golfers to play there.

Which is why courses around the world (mostly in the United States) have created replica holes of Augusta.

In fact, there are loads of them, and the majority also feature replica holes from other famous courses from around the world in a sort of dream compilation previously available only on computer games.

But did you know that it was actually England that inspired the famous 16th hole at Augusta?

The 7th hole at the Harry Colt-designed Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire was the inspiration.

It is also the 10th at Alwoodley Golf Club, just north of Leeds, that inspired the famous par-5 13th.

Alwoodley was Dr Alister Mackenzie’s first course design and he modelled the 13th at Augusta in his original Yorkshire creation.

Most of the tribute courses in the US focus on recreating Augusta’s most dramatic holes, the three-hole stretch from the 11th known as Amen corner.

The signature par-three 12th is without doubt the most copied hole.

Many iterations since even have Masters style leaderboards and azaleas planted behind the green to create the full effect!

One attempt can be found on the 11th hole at the private members course Golden Ocala in Florida (above), which hosted the 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship.

This track also has its 12th hole as a copy of Augusta’s par five 13th and its sixth paying homage to Augusta’s 16th.

There are four public courses in America that boast tributes to Augusta.

Included in this is the aptly named Renditions Golf Club in Maryland, which claims to offer ‘Golf’s grand slam experience’.

Holes 6-8 replicate Augusta’s famous three-hole stretch and you can certainly see the resemblance (below). Green fees range from a more than respectable $62-$82.

Tour 18 Houston (holes 5-7), Tour 18 Dallas (holes 16-18) and World Tour Golf Links (holes 4-6 on the Championship nine) are other courses that have tried to duplicate Augusta’s Amen corner while also honouring well-known holes from other popular courses.

But it doesn’t end there.

Wooden Sticks Golf Course near Toronto has tributes to two thirds of Amen Corner.

The 11th hole at the Castle Course at Northern Bay in Wisconsin is a replica of the par five 13th at Augusta while Golf Manitou in Canada has its 16th hole based on the same numbered hole at Augusta. Other courses also featured include Pinehurst, Turnberry and Ballybunion.

Randomly, Brickshire Golf Club in Virginia replicates Augusta’s short par four 3rd, arguably one of Augusta’s forgotten holes, for its first hole.

But it’s not just golf courses that want a slice of Augusta all for their own.

Daytona racing driver Kevin Harvick is such a massive golf fan, a tweet by his wife revealed he had a replica of Augusta’s 12th hole created in his garden.

Royal Gems Golf Club just outside Bangkok in Thailand has supposedly taken it one step further by replicating the entire back nine of Augusta on its own layout.

So while it will never be the same as the real thing, these courses would appear to do a good job of recreating an experience that is as close to playing Augusta’s most iconic holes as you are ever going to come.

What do you think – are these replica holes gimmick that don’t come close to the real thing or would you be excited to give them a go? Let us know!