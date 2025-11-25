I've Never Had A Hole-In-One... Here Are 6 Places Where I'd Like To Make My First

Despite playing golf for 20 years, the majority of which have been single figures, a hole-in-one still alludes me.

It's something that hurts my golfing ego, especially when I see players with far less experience making them... but I guess that's the nature of our great sport!

Ryan Fox made a hole in one at the par 3 17th during The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm proud to say that, in my years on this planet, I've made two albatrosses, but they aren't holes-in-one, despite being more difficult to do as they require two good shots, not just one.

Coming close on multiple occasions, I've always wondered where I would like my first ace to be.

Obviously, I would like it to be at a course with sentimental value in front of a group of my best pals, but there are also certain golf holes that would provide me with some excellent bragging rights.

Shane Lowry is a prime example. Not only is he a Major Champion and holed the winning putt at a Ryder Cup, but he also has a rather good CV when it comes to making holes-in-one at iconic venues.

A post shared by Golfbet (@golfbet) A photo posted by on

In January 2025, he made an ace at Pebble Beach's 7th, which is one of the most famous in golf.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On top of that, the former Open Champion has also produced an hole-in-one at the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, as well as one at the 16th at Augusta National during The Masters.

Personally, I think it's a bit selfish making a hole-in-one at so many iconic venues, which is why I've created this list of golf holes where I would like to make my first...

Where is the one place you would like to make a hole in one? Let us know in the comments below...

17th - TPC Sawgrass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm beginning with one of the holes where Lowry has made an ace and that's the 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

One of the most famous par 3s in golf, it has decided The Players Championship on a number of occasions, with the island green surrounded by a body of water which provides an intimidating tee shot.

Even casual golf fans can pick out this golf hole and, at TPC Sawgrass, you reportedly receive a free bag tag which is inscribed with your score on the 17th. If that's not two reasons to make an ace, I don't know what is.

16th - Cypress Point

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Firstly, just take a look at that golf hole! Teeing off over the Pacific Ocean, the incredible 230-yard layout was showcased at the Walker Cup this year and provided a stunning backdrop to the team event.

Obviously, I would like to make an ace at the 7th at Pebble Beach but, if I wasn't able to do that, the 16th at Cypress Point would be an equal first prize.

Back in November 2022, a college golfer named Christian Clark made a hole-in-one at the 16th, sparking incredible scenes. Being a bucket list golf course, it would be a special place to do it.

15th/16th - Cleeve Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who have never experienced Cleeve Hill, I would highly recommend it, with it being one of the most traditional and best value rounds of golf you'll ever experience.

Firstly, the views are out of this world and, being an Old Tom Morris designed course, there are some spectacular holes, especially the par 3s.

I've picked the 15th and 16th at Cleeve Hill, but I would also put the 6th into that category, which is played over a deep ravine to an unsighted green. It's one of my favorite golf courses and, having gone close to an ace on many occasions there, one I'd love to tick off the list.

12th - Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just playing Augusta National would provide you with bragging rights, let alone if you were to make a hole-in-one at one of the most special places in sport.

The Georgia venue has four par 3s and, although the 16th has had the most aces, for me the 12th is the stand-out on the course, as it's the place where players struggle in tournament play.

Despite being the shortest hole around the layout, the wind causes havoc in terms of club selection and, as we've seen in plenty of Masters, it plays a big part in deciding who slips on the Green Jacket come Sunday evening.

10th - The Belfry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, it's not a par 3, and the chances of this ever happening are even slimmer than normal, but producing an ace at a par 4 would be a special way of making your first hole in one.

Scene of four Ryder Cups, the 10th hole at The Belfry's Brabazon Course became famous when Seve Ballesteros drove it in 1978 and at the Ryder Cup in 1985.

Now, whenever you stand on that tee, the majority of players are itching to have a go at the narrow green surrounded by water and bunkers. A hole in one on a par 4 is even rarer than one on a par 3, so not many could ever say they've done that before.

7th - Las Colinas

(Image credit: Future)

This a sentimental one for me, as my first game of golf abroad came at Las Colinas in 2010. The one stand-out memory came at the par 3 7th, where I made my first birdie outside of the UK.

A downhill par 3, a full pitching wedge pitched on the middle of the green and span back to a few feet, with the resulting putt making a 12-year-old Matt very happy.

Looking back on it with a more experienced head, that pin position was in a prime spot for a hole-in-one, so it would only be right for the hole where I made my first birdie abroad to be followed by my first ace.