Arlo White Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Commentator
Get to know LIV Golf's lead play-by-play commentator with these 15 facts about his life and career in broadcasting
Arlo White has an unmistakable voice and is instantly recognizable on LIV Golf's coverage thanks to his commanding tone and passion for the product. But if you don't know all that much about him, allow us to fill you in with these facts below.
1. His full name is Arlo James White.
2. He was named after American folk singer, Arlo Guthrie.
3. White was born in Leicester, England on June 2, 1973.
4. He supports English soccer club and 2015-16 Premier League champions, Leicester City.
5. White is also a fan of the NFL's Chicago Bears and the MLB's Chicago Cubs, having first visited the 'Windy City' as a 13-year-old.
6. White was the first play-by-play commentator for the LIV Golf League and remains the voice of the 54-hole circuit.
7. White appears as himself in several episodes of the Apple TV series Ted Lasso, where is seen and heard commentating on the fortunes of the show's fictional team, AFC Richmond alongside real ex-professional player and coach, Chris Powell.
8. He began his broadcasting career at the age of 27, gaining experience by covering amateur soccer for BBC Radio Derby.
9. White has commentary experience across multiple sports and has covered cricket, the English Premier League and MLS - as well as American Football.
10. White went onto join the BBC full-time in 2001 and presented two of BBC Radio's biggest sports shows between 2002 and 2005.
11. In 2008, he commentated on SuperBowl XLII for the BBC as the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots 17-14.
12. He was the voice of the English Premier League in the United States for almost a decade once NBC acquired the rights in 2013.
13. White has previously held commentary roles for the Houston Dynamo, Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire in MLS.
14. He worked for the BBC at the 2010 FIFA Men's World Cup in South Africa.
15. In 2012, White took play-by-play duties for all MLS and US National Team games on NBC - including all USWNT matches at the 2012 London Olympics.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
