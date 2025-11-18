LIV Golf Signs Former Sky Sports Golf Presenter Henni Zuel To Broadcast Team

Former Ladies European Tour player and Sky Sports Golf presenter, Henni Zuel, has joined the LIV Golf League's broadcast team ahead of the 2026 season, it has been announced.

According to LIV, Zuel will anchor pre-show coverage and deliver on-air analysis throughout all four rounds moving forward, starting with LIV Golf Riyadh in February.

The 35-year-old has worked in broadcasting for the past decade, operating as part of GolfTV and Discovery as well becoming a well-known face and voice on the Sky Sports Golf team.

Before that, Zuel played professionally on the Ladies European Tour and LET Access Series for seven years, having left her stellar amateur career behind at the age of 18.

She won twice on the Access Series and played in several Majors before a severe back injury ended her career early.

Speaking to LIV Golf about the decision to join the likes of Arlo White, David Feherty, Su-Ann Heng and Jerry Foltz, Zuel said: "Challenge has always guided my career, and I’m drawn to environments that encourage curiosity, innovation, and a genuine sense of purpose.

"LIV Golf is at the forefront of redefining how the sport is experienced, powered by elite athletes and leaders who embrace meaningful progress - a vision that strongly resonates with me.

“My passions - golf, technology, creativity, and forward thinking are all reflected in this role.

"Joining LIV Golf will enable me to draw on my experience as a commentator and former player, whilst contributing to the wider mission of expanding awareness and driving positive global change within the game.”

LIV Golf recently announced it would be moving from 54 holes to 72 from the start of 2026, and the move has coincided with the start of Zuel's time with the PIF-backed circuit.

Zuel and the rest of LIV Golf's on-air crew will be shown live via a number of different broadcasters all around the world, including Fox, DAZN, Movistar, KC Global Media, Seven Network and Coupang Play.

Discussing the signing of Zuel, LIV Golf's president of business operations, Chris Heck, said: “Henni Zuël brings exceptional journalistic experience and the credibility of a former professional player, enhancing the depth and quality of our coverage and strengthening our commitment to delivering a broadcast that is innovative, informed, and globally resonant.

“LIV Golf’s two-story format - where team identity and individual performance build simultaneously - requires the ability to illuminate both narratives with clarity and sophistication.

"Henni’s instincts, intuition, and commitment to modern storytelling make her an ideal voice for this new era.

"She embodies the professionalism, energy, and vision shaping the game, and her passion for integrating technology will help redefine how golf is experienced around the world.”