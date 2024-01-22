David Feherty Facts: 22 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Analyst

David Feherty has a voice you will almost certainly recognize, but you may not know what he looks like or even what he has achieved during his time in golf and as a member of the media. If you're curious to find out, we have a number of facts below to help.

1. His full name is David William Feherty. According to an interview he did with the New York Post, Feherty says his actual name should have been William David Feherty, but his father, Billy, was drunk when he registered his birth.

2. He was born on August 13, 1958 in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland.

3. Feherty learned to play golf at Bangor Golf Club after caddying for his dad.

4. As a child, Feherty admitted he was "mad keen for soccer and rugby" but "once I got bitten by golf, that was it.”

5. Feherty turned professional in 1976 and retired from playing in 1997.

6. After growing up in Northern Ireland, Feherty later moved to Dallas, Texas with his second wife, Anita.

7. Feherty became a naturalised citizen of the United States of America in 2010.

8. He won five times on the European Tour between 1986 and 1992.

9. Feherty competed in the Open Championship 12 times as player and recorded two top-10 results. His best finish was T4.

10. He only played teed it up at The Masters once, finishing T52 in 1992. Feherty missed the cut at his sole US Open appearance (1992) and did the same at his second and final PGA Championship in the same year. His only other top-10 at a Major arrived in the 1991 PGA Championship (T6).

11. After retiring, Feherty went on to bean on-course reporter for the PGA Tour on CBS between 1997 and 2015. He later joined NBC Sports full-time from 2016-2022.

12. In July 2022, Feherty became an on-air analyst and co-executive producer in the newly-introduced LIV Golf League.

13. In early 2008, Feherty was involved in a serious collision with a truck while cycling that left him hospitalized for a days via broken ribs which punctured one of his lungs. He also suffered a separated left shoulder and a crushed left elbow. After recovering, he returned to the mic at the 2008 Masters.

14. Feherty's reached his highest Official World Golf Ranking spot on February 16, 1992 when he moved up to 33rd.

15. The Northern Irishman competed for Team Europe once at the Ryder Cup - in 1991. Team USA won 14.5-13.5 at Kiawah Island after Bernhard Langer's infamous missed putt on the 18th hole in the final match.

16. Between 2011 and 2020, the Northern Irishman was on a TV talk show called 'Feherty' which aired on the Golf Channel. It featured one-on-one interviews between him and a host of golf personalities and saw him interview Donald Trump on two separate occasions.

17. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph during 2007, Feherty described himself as a "diehard atheist."

18. In 2012, Feherty was given the Outstanding Civilian Service Award as a result of his work with the Troops First Foundation. The OCS award is the third-highest honor within the Department of the Army Civilian Awards.

19. Four of his books have made the New York Times' best-seller list - 'Nasty Bit of Rough', 'Somewhere in Ireland a Village Is Missing an Idiot', 'An Idiot for All Seasons', and 'David Feherty's Totally Subjective History of the Ryder Cup.'

20. Due to his distinctive voice, Feherty performed commentary duties in several editions of EA Sports' Tiger Woods PGA Tour.

21. Feherty represented Ireland in the Dunhill Cup five times between 1985 and 1993 and helped his team to victory in the 1991 running.

22. Feherty won the Irish PGA Championship on two occasions - 1980 and 1982.