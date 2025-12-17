Ian Poulter And Lee Westwood Renew LIV Golf Contracts

European golfing stalwarts Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood have re-signed with LIV Golf and will continue in their roles as co-captains of Majesticks GC for the 2026 season.

The English pair are two of the original LIV Golf signings, having played on the team golf tour since the very first event at Centurion Club outside London back in 2022.

And now both 49-year-old Poulter and Westwood, 52, have signed on for a fifth season of LIV Golf alongside new recruit Laurie Canter - who turned down a PGA Tour card to join Majesticks and play on the PIF-backed circuit.

Veteran Swede and fellow co-captain Henrik Stenson was relegated last season so is out of the team, while there's no mention of whether Sam Horsfield will return or not.

There's expected to be plenty of movement in the LIV Golf transfer window but this contract news keeps two big names exactly in the same spot.

“I’ve been part of Majesticks Golf Club from day one, and am excited to continue on that journey as a player and Co-Captain,” said Poulter.

"LIV Golf has changed the game in ways that excite both players and fans, and being part of that evolution has been incredible.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Re-signing for 2026 is an easy decision for me. I’m as motivated as ever, and I can’t wait to help drive this team forward into the 2026 season.”

Former World No.1 Westwood added: “It’s fantastic to continue this journey with Majesticks GC.

"I’m committed to helping push us forward in 2026 and contributing in every way I can, both as a player and a leader.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't a great season for either man in LIV Golf, with Poulter and Westwood, along with Stenson, involved in a late-season scramble to save their places in the league.

Westwood finished in 46th in the LIV Golf individual standings in 2025 with Poulter in 48th and just one place above the drop zone - with Stenson occupying 49th spot and suffering relegation.

It's the latest LIV Golf news of the transer window - following Abraham Ancer switching teams by moving from Fireballs to Torque.

With LIV Golf entering a fifth season in 2026 it's entering a period where a few big names will have contracts expiring - with plenty of noise recently about Brooks Koepka's future beyond 2026.

Bryson DeChambeau also has an expiring contract in 2026, and as one of LIV Golf's biggest names those negotiations will be interesting as given his now huge online presence his asking price may have shot up over the last year or so.