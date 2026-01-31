Freddy Schott Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Freddy Schott is one of the DP World Tour's most promising players, having established himself on the circuit at the second time of asking at Q-School in 2023.

Here are 10 things you may not know about the talented German.

Freddy Schott Facts

1. Freddy Schott was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, on May 26th 2001.

2. He became a scratch golfer at the age of 13.

3. His mentor is fellow German, six-time DP World Tour winner Marcel Siem.

4. Schott caddied for Siem on the circuit during 2020.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. He represented his country at the 2019 European Boys’ Team Championship, winning silver.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Schott left his amateur career behind in 2021, initially joining the Sunshine Tour.

7. His first professional win came that year at the FaberExposize Gelpenberg Open on the Pro Golf Tour.

8. The following year, he won the Challenge Tour’s Frederikshavn Challenge (now the Made in Denmark Challenge), where he beat compatriot Nick Bachem and Swede Simon Forsstrom by three.

9. That helped him finish ninth on its season-long rankings to earn his DP World Tour card, but he lost his card in 2023 after finishing 28 places beneath the cut-off in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Freddy Schott won DP World Tour Q-School in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Undeterred, Schott sought to earn his card back via Q-School, and he achieved it in style, finishing top of the leaderboard to secure his DP World Tour place for 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Freddy Schott Bio Born Dusseldorf, Germany, May 26th 2001 Turned Pro 2021 Current Tour DP World Tour Former Tours Sunshine Tour, Challenge Tour, Pro Golf Tour Professional Wins 2