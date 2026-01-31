Freddy Schott Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Freddy Schott has enjoying a promising professional career after catching the eye as an amateur. Here are 10 things to know about the star
Freddy Schott is one of the DP World Tour's most promising players, having established himself on the circuit at the second time of asking at Q-School in 2023.
Here are 10 things you may not know about the talented German.
Freddy Schott Facts
1. Freddy Schott was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, on May 26th 2001.
2. He became a scratch golfer at the age of 13.
3. His mentor is fellow German, six-time DP World Tour winner Marcel Siem.
4. Schott caddied for Siem on the circuit during 2020.
5. He represented his country at the 2019 European Boys’ Team Championship, winning silver.
6. Schott left his amateur career behind in 2021, initially joining the Sunshine Tour.
7. His first professional win came that year at the FaberExposize Gelpenberg Open on the Pro Golf Tour.
8. The following year, he won the Challenge Tour’s Frederikshavn Challenge (now the Made in Denmark Challenge), where he beat compatriot Nick Bachem and Swede Simon Forsstrom by three.
9. That helped him finish ninth on its season-long rankings to earn his DP World Tour card, but he lost his card in 2023 after finishing 28 places beneath the cut-off in the Race to Dubai rankings.
10. Undeterred, Schott sought to earn his card back via Q-School, and he achieved it in style, finishing top of the leaderboard to secure his DP World Tour place for 2024.
Born
Dusseldorf, Germany, May 26th 2001
Turned Pro
2021
Current Tour
DP World Tour
Former Tours
Sunshine Tour, Challenge Tour, Pro Golf Tour
Professional Wins
2
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Pro Golf Tour
2021 FaberExposize Gelpenberg Open
-13 (one stroke)
Challenge Tour
2022 Frederikshavn Challenge
-17 (three strokes)
