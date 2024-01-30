Rachel Drummond Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Broadcaster

Former professional golfer Rachel Drummond is forging a successful career in-front of camera, with the Englishwoman working in the LIV Golf League as a reporter and interviewer after a decade as a touring pro.

Get to know Drummond better with these 15 facts...

Rachel Drummond facts:

1. She grew up in Maidenhead, Berkshire, England.

2. She was attached to the Buckinghamshire Golf Club, where she worked in the pro shop before forging her tour career.

3. She started playing golf aged 10.

4. Her home club as a junior was Beaconsfield Golf Club.

5. She holds the course record at Beaconsfield Golf Club with an eight-under-par score.

6. She represented England as an amateur.

7. Drummond turned professional in 2012 off a handicap of +3.

8. She played on the Ladies European Tour between 2011-2021.

9. After retiring from playing, she turned to coaching and broadcasting.

10. She coached at indoor venue Pitch Golf in London as well as Sunningdale Heath Golf Club and St George's Hill Golf Club, which ranks inside the top 30 of Golf Monthly's UK and Ireland Top 100 courses list.

11. As a presenter, she has worked for the Legends Tour, Aramco Team Series and Sky Sports Golf.

12. She is an ambassador for Your Golf Travel.

13. She launched her golf coaching platform Only Golf Coaching, which has the objective of breaking down the barriers to entry to the sport.

14. In 2020, she revealed she had been sexually abused as a child and gave an interview on the subject with Sky Sports where she said opening up about it has helped her heal and help others.

15. She joined the LIV Golf broadcast team in 2024 a reporter and interviewer.