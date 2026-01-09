LIV Golf Announces New TV Deal In Germany

Hot on the heels of a new TV agreement in the UK, LIV Golf announced a new broadcast deal with Sky Sport in Germany.

The broadcaster has sealed the rights to show live coverage from both the LIV Golf League and selected Asian Tour events in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Sky Sport Golf already broadcasts the four men's Majors and big women's golf events so is now the home of live golf in Germany with LIV Golf and Asian Tour action joining its offering.

A press release annoucing the deal states that: "Sky Sport will broadcast all LIV Golf events and significant Asian Tour events live in 2026 - totalling at least 30 events and nearly 600 hours of live coverage annually."

The news comes just after LIV Golf announced that TNT Sports would broadcast events in the UK, as the team-based tour looks to start the new season on a high.

And it's an immediate start for the Sky Sport deal as the broadcaster will show the climax of the LIV Golf Promotions event in Florida.

“Partnering with Sky Germany reflects our continued focus on expanding LIV Golf’s reach," said LIV Golf's SVP of International Media Rights Örjan Olsson.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In alignment with Sky Sport’s broader commitment to delivering premium golf coverage, and providing fans across the region access to world-class players and many of the most exciting young talents in the game.

“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to growing the sport and reaching new audiences, alongside one of the world’s leading golf broadcast partners.

"Viewers can expect dynamic storytelling, elite competition, and a fresh, elevated way to connect with golf.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a significant move for both LIV Golf and the broadcaster, with Sky Sport in Germany now the home of live coverage for all of the men's and women's Major championships, three senior men's Majors, this year's Solheim Cup and the TGL.

"LIV Golf’s global schedule and distinctive team and individual competition format offer fans access to the world’s leading, legendary, and emerging golf stars across iconic venues and diverse international markets," said Sky Deutschland's Hans Gabbe.

"In the year ahead, our customers can look forward to innovatively produced events and engagement with many of the world’s most compelling players.”

It's been a mixed offseason so far for LIV Golf boss Scott O'Neil, with Brooks Koepka leaving being the major blow along with a couple of PGA Tour players reportedly turning down offers.

New signings have been made though with Victor Perez and Laurie Canter reportedly set to be joined by Thomas Detry and Elvis Smylie.

And there's still time for more movement and more deals to be done before the 2026 LIV Golf League starts in Saudi Arabia on February 4.