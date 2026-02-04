Multiple DP World Tour Winners Confirmed In New-Look LIV Golf Broadcast Team

LIV Golf has confirmed its broadcast team ahead of the 2026 season, with two former DP World Tour winners joining the line-up.

A former Ryder Cup player and three-time DP World Tour winner, Nicolas Colsaerts has over 500 starts on the circuit and began working in the broadcast booth while still playing on the Tour. He retired from the professional game at the end of the 2025 season.

Colsaerts (right) was a vice-captain for the European Team during the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

He will be joined by Brett Rumford, who has six victories on the DP World Tour, including the Omega European Masters. Both will work alongside LIV's broadcast team for 2026, which includes the new addition of Henni Zuel.

Confirmed back in November 2025, Zuel will be a part of the circuit's pre-event coverage and provide on-air analysis during tournament play, with the former Ladies European Tour player and Sky Sports Golf presenter making her LIV Golf debut at the season-opener in Riyadh on February 4-7th.

Along with the new additions, Arlo White, David Feherty and Jerry Foltz remain on the team, while Su-Ann Heng and Rachel Drummond also keep their places on the circuit.

Rumford has made over 430 appearances on the DP World Tour, securing six victories (Image credit: Getty Images)

One individual who won't be returning to the commentary team is Pat Perez, who became an on-course analyst in 2025 after being relegated from the circuit the previous season.

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Perez is one of three former LIV Golfers to apply for reinstatement of their PGA Tour membership, with Kevin Na and Hudson Swafford the other two individuals.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perez will be turning 50 in March of this year, so would be eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions, but has been told he won't be allowed to feature in their tournaments until January 1st 2027 due to his involvement with LIV.

Perez previously played for the 4Aces GC, moving into an-course commentary role in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another name not currently listed on LIV's broadcast sheet is Dom Boulet, who is known throughout Asia as “The Voice of Asian Golf”.

He has been a part of LIV's broadcast team since the very first event in June 2022, and it is unclear as to why he has been dropped ahead of the 2026 season, which gets underway at Riyadh Golf Club on Wednesday.

Prior to the first tee shot being struck, it was announced that the LIV Golf League had secured Official World Golf Ranking points, with the top-10 finishers in LIV Golf tournaments earning them.

It's one of the many changes made by the circuit ahead of 2026, with LIV moving from 54 holes to 72, as well as expanding the Lock Zone to 34 places and introducing a new points system.