LIV Golf Wildcard Latest To Be Dropped From League

It has been a busy LIV Golf transfer window, with ten players departing and 12 new faces joining the league.

The full LIV Golf 2026 roster of 57 players has now been confirmed so we now know all departures and incomings, and the final news of Harold Varner III taking Brooks Koepka's open Smash GC position means we know the fate of Chieh-po Lee.

The 2025 LIV wildcard has no spot this year after four new wildcards were added along with Anthony Kim staying on following his LIV Golf Promotions success.

Lee came through LIV Golf Promotions last year and played in all 13 tournaments prior to the season-ending Team Championship.

He finished 47th in the standings, so in the bottom section of the Open Zone, which meant he had not secured his place via finishing in the top 24.

The Taiwanese player, known as Max Lee, recorded best finishes of T12 in Hong Kong and T13 in Chicago during his rookie campaign, with only one other top-25 coming in Singapore.

The 30-year-old won the International Series Thailand in October 2024 before his LIV Golf Promotions triumph at Riyadh Golf Club. That was his first Asian Tour victory after six wins on the Taiwan PGA Tour.

Lee will likely return to playing a full Asian Tour schedule this year.

The 2026 LIV Golf season gets underway in Riyadh early next month. As well as multiple roster changes, the league will also debut its new 72-hole format, which has increased from the original 54.

As well as Lee, LIV's other departing players are Henrik Stenson, Mito Pereira, Andy Ogletree, Frederik Kjettrup and Yubin Jang via relegation as well as Brooks Koepka, who left with a year remaining on his contract and has returned to the PGA Tour. Kevin Na, Jinichiro Kozuma and Matt Jones all also lost their spots.

Which players have left LIV Golf this off-season?