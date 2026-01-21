LIV Golf Wildcard Latest To Be Dropped From League

Chieh-po Lee is the latest player to lose his spot on the LIV Golf League ahead of the 2026 season

Chieh-po Lee holds his finish on a drive during a LIV Golf event
It has been a busy LIV Golf transfer window, with ten players departing and 12 new faces joining the league.

The full LIV Golf 2026 roster of 57 players has now been confirmed so we now know all departures and incomings, and the final news of Harold Varner III taking Brooks Koepka's open Smash GC position means we know the fate of Chieh-po Lee.

Which players have left LIV Golf this off-season?

  • Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC) - relegated
  • Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC) - relegated
  • Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) - relegated
  • Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC) - relegated
  • Mito Pereira (Torque GC) - relegated
  • Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)
  • Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)
  • Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC)
  • Matt Jones (Ripper GC)
  • Chieh-po Lee (Wildcard)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

