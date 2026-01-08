LIV Golf Agrees 'Multi-Year' TV Deal With TNT Sports

LIV Golf will be shown on TNT Sports and streaming platform discovery+ in the UK and Ireland

A LIV Golf tee marker logo and a TNT Sports microphone
LIV Golf has announced a "multi-year" deal with UK and Ireland broadcaster TNT Sports for the 2026 season.

The team tour was previously shown on free-to-air channel ITV in the UK last year but will move to TNT Sports and its streaming platform discovery+ for the upcoming campaign, which gets underway next month in Riyadh.

"Showcasing some of the world’s best male golfers playing on LIV Golf is a positive addition to TNT Sports’ portfolio of premium live sport," said Scott Young.

"Together, we’re bringing fans in the UK a reimagined golf experience with sharper storytelling, deeper narratives across our League, teams and players, and unprecedented access to our biggest stars and teams.

"We’re looking forward to setting a new benchmark with TNT Sports for how golf is presented, experienced, and enjoyed by millions of fans."

