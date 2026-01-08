LIV Golf Agrees 'Multi-Year' TV Deal With TNT Sports
LIV Golf will be shown on TNT Sports and streaming platform discovery+ in the UK and Ireland
LIV Golf has announced a "multi-year" deal with UK and Ireland broadcaster TNT Sports for the 2026 season.
The team tour was previously shown on free-to-air channel ITV in the UK last year but will move to TNT Sports and its streaming platform discovery+ for the upcoming campaign, which gets underway next month in Riyadh.
TNT Sports will "look to dedicate on-site presentation," the broadcaster said, with further information regarding scheduling and coverage plans set to be announced in the coming weeks.
"Showcasing some of the world’s best male golfers playing on LIV Golf is a positive addition to TNT Sports’ portfolio of premium live sport," said Scott Young.
It is the first live golf deal secured by TNT Sports, which is a UK and Ireland rival to Sky Sports, the channel that broadcasts the majority of elite professional golf including all nine men's and women's Majors, the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup. TNT Sports was formerly known as BT Sport and is owned by Warner Bros Discovery.
"Our new partnership with TNT Sports represents a historic moment for LIV Golf as we cement our footprint in one of the most important and influential sports territories in the world. TNT Sports delivers sport with intensity, ambition, and scale - qualities that match LIV Golf," said Orjan Olsson, SVP, International Media Rights at LIV Golf.
"Together, we’re bringing fans in the UK a reimagined golf experience with sharper storytelling, deeper narratives across our League, teams and players, and unprecedented access to our biggest stars and teams.
"We’re looking forward to setting a new benchmark with TNT Sports for how golf is presented, experienced, and enjoyed by millions of fans."
LIV Golf has undergone a number of changes ahead of the new season, most notably its format which has increased from 54-holes to 72-holes. The field size has also grown from 54 to 57, with three new wildcard players being added to the existing two.
The PIF-backed circuit has signed Laurie Canter and Victor Perez in the off-season so far, with a Times report stating Thomas Detry and Elvis Smylie are also set to join. Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji have earned cards for 2026 via the International Series, with three more to follow at this weekend's LIV Golf Promotions.
The biggest roster change of the new season is a high-profile departure, however, after five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf following four seasons.
