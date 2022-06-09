Who Is Su-Ann Heng - 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The first LIV Golf Invitational Series event has brought with it a whole new broadcast team, including on-course reporter Su-Ann Heng. Here are 10 things you didn't know about the Singaporean ex-pro.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Su-Ann Heng

1. Su-Ann Heng is a former professional golfer. She was ranked No.1 in her native Singapore, and represented the Singapore Ladies Golf Team on six occasions.

2. During her golf career Su-Ann’s greatest challenge was dealing with the ‘yips’ which she calls “brutal”. She recalls barely being able to hit the ball off the tee.

(Image credit: @suannhengk Instagram)

3. Su-Ann first started playing golf aged nine, when her parents wanted to play a sport together, taking the whole family to the driving range to hit some balls. She decided she wanted to become a pro golfer at the age of 12 after watching Tiger Woods dominating the game around the turn of the century.

4. In primary school Su-Ann competed in athletics (100m, 200m, 4x400m), high jump and football, and in secondary school, as well as golf, she played volleyball, netball and bowling.

5. After retiring from golf in 2015, Su-Ann moved back from the USA to Singapore. Having left aged 14, and spent 18 years playing golf, it took a while to settle, but she soon found a place with Fox Sports Asia covering the LPGA and has been a golf analyst and host for the past seven years.

(Image credit: @suannhengk Instagram)

6. The highlight of Su-Ann’s professional career was getting to meet and chat to golfing royalty in Arnold Palmer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Away from TV broadcasting, Su-Ann is a part-time DJ, and regularly presents shows on Gold 905 in her native Singapore.

(Image credit: @suannhengk Instagram)

8. Su-Ann married fellow Gold 905 DJ Mike Kasem, son of the late, legendary American radio and TV presenter Casey Kasem in Malibu in 2019. Mike messaged Su-Ann after seeing her on TV, and the couple played a round at Laguna Country Club as their first date.

9. They have a son, Casey Patrick Kasem, born 25th June 2020. He is named after both of their fathers, Mike’s dad Casey and Su-Ann’s father Patrick. He was born by emergency C-section after a long labour of over 22 hours.

(Image credit: @suannhengk Instagram)

10. In her spare time, Su-Ann enjoys country music, and has been known to post videos of herself on her Instagram playing guitar and singing hits from the likes of American country singer-songwriter Canaan Smith.