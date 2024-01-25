Jerry Foltz Stats: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Commentator

From a college stand-out to professional golf winner to top broadcaster, it's been quite a career in golf for Jerry Foltz, so why not get to know him a little better?

Foltz was a top amateur golfer, then won on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour and top broadcaster on Golf Channel before joining LIV Golf.

Here's 15 facts about a man with such a long career in golf.

1. Jerry Foltz and his wife Jane have one son, called Jackson, and lives in Orlando, Florida.

2. Foltz was born in Las Vegas on August 14, 1962.

3. He attended the University of Arizona and was an all-Pac 10 selection in 1984.

4. Foltz was crowned the 1989 Arizona Amateur champion.

5. Turning pro in 1990, Foltz played on the then Nike Tour, a previous name for the Korn Ferry Tour.

Jerry Foltz and Troy Mullins made their LIV broadcast debuts at the first LIV International Series event at Centurion in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. He had two tournament wins as a pro, the 1994 Newport Classic and one victory on the Nike Tour, the Nike South Carolina Classic in 1995.

7. Foltz has had seven career holes-in-one as a pro.

8. He injured his back in a car crash just three days after turning pro and the injury hampered him throughout his career.

9. Foltz played in one Major - missing the cut at the 1991 US Open at Hazeltine.

10. He had multiple roles on Golf Channel as one of the top voices on the channel after joining in 1999 while still playing - from on-course reporting to Morning Drive.

11. Foltz played in seven PGA Tour events, making the cut three times.

12. On the Korn Ferry Tour he played 195 times, making 102 cuts with one win, two runners-up finishes, two third places and nine top 10s.

13. One of the best junior and high school golfers in Las Vegas, he represented the city in the America’s Cup tournament before going to college.

14. In June 2022 Foltz joined LIV Golf as a commentator.

15. Foltz was inducted into the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame in 2015.