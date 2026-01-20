Dustin Johnson's New LIV Golf Contract Length Revealed In Rare Move

Dustin Johnson signed a new deal with the LIV Golf League's 4Aces last week, retaining the two-time Major winner as part of an incredibly strong line-up.

Johnson continues to captain the 2022 Team Championship winners and will be joined by Patrick Reed - who, earlier this week, said he would consider a return to the PGA Tour - Thomas Pieters and new signing Thomas Detry.

However, as has so often been the case with LIV Golf contracts since its inception in 2022, the details of Johnson's terms were initially kept a secret.

The 2016 US Open champion and 2020 Masters winner was confirmed as having agreed a multi-year extension when the news was shared last Wednesday, but it wasn't until almost a week later that the 4Aces broke with protocol and revealed how many years Johnson was sticking around for.

In a post from the six-time team event champions on social media, 4Aces confirmed Johnson had penned a three-year extension with LIV - retaining his services through 2029.

“I believe in this team, the direction we’re headed, and what we’re building together. I’m excited to keep it going“ - Dustin Johnson pic.twitter.com/VspDtfjokMJanuary 19, 2026

In the same post, Johnson said: "I believe in this team, the direction we’re headed, and what we’re building together. I’m excited to keep it going."

The 4Aces captain will be 44 years old once his second LIV contract expires and he therefore could extend his stay with the PIF-backed circuit beyond that time.

Johnson began his career in 2007 after graduating from Coastal Carolina University and immediately joined the PGA Tour for 2008 after finishing 14th at Q-School.

Over the following 15 years, the Columbia, South Carolina-born pro claimed 22 PGA Tour titles and two Majors before making the switch to LIV Golf. There, he won three more times and captained 4Aces to the league's first Team Championship.

In the first series of Netflix's Full Swing, Johnson explained the primary reasons for his switch in circuits.

He said: "For me it was playing less, making more money. Pretty simple.

"Someone offers anyone a job, doing the same thing they're already doing but less time at the office and they're gonna pay them more. Pretty sure you're gonna take it. And something's wrong with you if you didn't."

After signing his latest contract with LIV, Johnson shared his enthusiasm over the direction of the league in 2026 and beyond.

He said: "I'm obviously very excited about this year. I think we're going to a couple new venues, and that's exciting.

"Obviously, anytime we're going to a new place, especially all the things I'm hearing about South Africa, it's supposed to be amazing. We've got a ton of fans."

Aside from Reed's mildly concerning confession about potentially returning to the PGA Tour if offered the same terms as Brooks Koepka was, the past few days and weeks have been very encouraging for Johnson and co.

The team signed Detry from the PGA Tour while also adding a new apparel sponsor in Under Armour and an energy drink sponsor in Celsius.

The 4Aces will now hope to improve on their overall result from last season where the team finished seventh after no team victories but six podiums throughout the year.