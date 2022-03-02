Five Big Names Likely Missing Out On 2022 Masters

The Masters has the smallest field of any of golf’s Major tournaments. With less than 100 teeing it up at Augusta each year, it’s inevitable that a selection of notable players will miss out.

At the time of writing, 88 invites have been sent out with a further 14 former champions not playing.

Two of the biggest names yet to confirm whether they’ll be playing at Augusta in April are Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Tiger Woods may not be fit enough to make a start at this year’s Masters although rumours abound that he will be back for it. And, following his explosive comments on the PGA Tour and Saudi-involvement in golf, Phil Mickelson has said he’s taking a break from the game. There have been suggestions he too may return to the game at The Masters.

Aside from those two former champions, we’ve looked at the current invite list and noted some big-name absences. There are still chances to gain a place at Augusta – winning a full-point allocation event on the PGA Tour over the next few weeks or climbing into the world’s top-50… But at the moment, playing this year’s Masters looks unlikely for:

Jason Day

Jason Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite finishing in a tie for third in the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January, Jason Day has slipped right down the World Ranking and is currently outside the top-90.

Day won the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits and climbed to World Number 1 later in the season. He has won 12 times on the PGA Tour, most recently the Wells Fargo Championship of 2018.

The Australian was tied for second in the 2011 Masters won by Charl Schwartzel and was third in 2013. He played in each instalment of the competition between then and last season.

Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German is another former World Number 1 who will likely not be at Augusta this year. Martin Kaymer won the 2010 PGA Championship and spent 8 weeks as the World’s top-ranked player in 2011. He won a second Major at the 2014 U.S. Open.

Kaymer has won 11 times on the European Tour and was 2014 Players Champion on the PGA Tour.

He played in every Masters from 2008 to 2019 but has not enjoyed a good record. His best finish was a tie for 16th in 2017.

Kaymer is currently down at 144th on the Official World Golf Ranking and hasn’t recorded a top-10 finish since the BMW International Open of last June.

Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter (Image credit: Getty Images)

European Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter looks likely to miss out on this year’s Masters. He’s played at Augusta 16 times in the past and has recorded three top-10 finishes.

Poulter could still make it by securing a big win or by clambering back inside the world’s top-50 by the week preceding The Masters. He’s currently 64th.

Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swede who won a thrilling duel against Phil Mickelson to claim the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon has endured a poor run of form over the last couple of years and is now down to 195th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

His Masters exemption from winning The Open is now up and he will miss The Masters for the first time since 2005. His best finish at Augusta was a tie for fifth in 2018.

Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The nine-time PGA Tour winner has been a fixture at The Masters since 2010 and has often been a factor towards the conclusion of the tournament. Between 2012 and 2017, Kuchar posted four top-10 finishes with a best of tied third in 2012.

But it’s been a tough run for Kuchar in recent months and he’s dropped to 135th on the Official World Golf Ranking. Since last year’s Masters, he’s missed eight cuts and has only one top-10 finish to his name.