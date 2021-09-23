Here are a selection of facts you may or may not know about the Englishman Ian Poulter...

18 Things You Didn’t Know About Ian Poulter

1 Poulter turned pro off a handicap of four.

2 His first club was Chesfield Downs in Hertfordshire.

3 He became the assistant pro at Leighton Buzzard and would often give kids lessons for a £1.

4 He worked under coach Lee Scarborough.

5 His first tournament win was over 36 holes. He shot 66 both days and won £1,500 which was the equivalent of two months work in two days when he was working as an assistant pro.

6 Poulter started playing golf when he was four years old.

7 He is an avid Arsenal fan but he also had trials for Tottenham Hotspur when he was 13 years old.

8 Poulter joined the Challenge Tour in 1999 and secured his European Tour card for the 2000 season. He also joined the PGA Tour in 2005.

9 His best result in a Major came at the 2008 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where he finished second to Padraig Harrington.

10 Poulter has had 10 European Tour, two WGC, and one other PGA Tour victory. The PGA Tour victory came in 2018 at the Houston Open, which he needed to win to qualify for The Masters.

11 The Englishman loves Formula 1 and is good friends with Rubens Barrichello.

12 He has won four points in a Ryder Cup on two occasions, once in 2008 at Valhalla, and the other in Medinah in 2012. At Medinah, Poulter’s five birdies in the last five holes to secure a crucial point on Saturday evening gave the team the impetus needed to pull off the incredible comeback.

13 He has an amazing collection of cars and has a collection of Ferraris. He sold one of them, a Ferrari F12, to Rory McIlroy.

14 Poulter had his own clothing line called IJP Design.

15 He famously wore Union Jack trousers at the 2004 Open Championship. After the tournament he donated them for auction for an event benefitting Yorkhill Children’s Hospital in Scotland.

16 Poulter does charity work for two charities called Dreamflight and Chideo. Dreamflight takes children without their parents on a holiday of a lifetime to Orlando, Florida. Chideo is a content driven fundraising platform.

17 Poulter is married to Katie and they have four children together. They are called Aimee-Leigh, Luke, Joshua and Lily-Mai.

18 He lives in Orlando, Florida at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.