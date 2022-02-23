Mickelson Hints At Break From Golf Amid Saudi Controversy

Phil Mickelson says he "desperately" needs some time away amid controversy over his recent comments on the PGA Tour and the rumoured Saudi-backed super league.

Lefty issued a statement to say he was "deeply sorry" for his comments, which he said he "sincerely" regretted. His comments appeared in a Fire Pit Collective article by Alan Shipnuck, the author of an upcoming Mickelson biography. Lefty spoke about how he has been involved with LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund start-up headed by Greg Norman, and the start of a rumoured Saudi-backed breakaway golf league but was only doing so for leverage against the PGA Tour. He also referred to the Saudis as "scary mother*******," after recently accusing the PGA Tour of "obnoxious greed."

It appears that he may step out of the limelight for an unknown period of time, raising question marks over when the reigning PGA Champion will next tee it up on Tour.

“For the past 31 years I have lived a very public life and I have strived to live up to my own expectations, be the role model the fans deserve, and be someone that inspires others,” Mickelson said in his statement.

“I've worked to compete at the highest level, be available to the media, represent my sponsors with integrity, engage with volunteers and sign every autograph for my incredible fans. I have experienced many successful and rewarding moments that I will always cherish, but I have often failed myself and others too.

“The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level. I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be."

Mickelson has "mutually" split with his long-time sponsor KPMG and said in his statement that he had given all of his sponsors "the option to pause or end the relationship" as he understands "it might be necessary given the current circumstances."

The 51-year-old golfing great has played in every single Masters Tournament since 1995 so we do expect him to return to action then, although he may opt to take a longer period of time away from the game.