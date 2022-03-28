Tiger Woods 'Will Exhaust Every Effort' To Make Masters Return

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods will "exhaust every effort" to make a spectacular return to professional golf next week at The Masters according to the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis.

Rumours continue to ramp up on a potential return for the five-time Masters champion and 15-time Major winner, who is reportedly heading to Augusta National this week to see if his body is able to cope with the stresses of walking the famously undulating course. A video clip emerged of Woods hitting a drive at Medalist Golf Club in Florida recently where he was reportedly walking the course, crucially not using a golf cart, and had his caddie Joe LaCava there with him.

All signs point to Woods being hopeful of teeing it up but he is yet make a decision. We do know that he will be at the Champions Dinner on Tuesday and potentially even play in the traditional Wednesday Par-3 Contest.

This is a critical week for @tigerwoods to see if his body can sustain 72 holes at Augusta National. He will exhaust every effort to play @TheMasters.March 28, 2022 See more

The American appears determined to play in the year's opening Major after his horrific car accident last February in LA, which left him needing a rod inserted into his leg and screws and pins in his ankle.

He played in the PNC Championship with son Charlie pre-Christmas where the Woods duo came close to winning the title but eventually ended up just shy of the Dalys in second place. He has since downplayed his return and said he intends to come back to the PGA Tour but will never play a full schedule again.

Woods won The Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. His last victory came at the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan, which was a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title.

The Masters field is currently finalised barring the potential addition of the Valero Texas Open winner. It remains to be seen whether Woods opts to keep his spot - we should know more very soon.