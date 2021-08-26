The setting of the 2020 Ryder Cup has previously hosted three PGA Championship and the US Senior Open

Whistling Straits Course Guide: Ryder Cup 2020

The 2020 Ryder Cup marks the 43rd edition of the biennial team competition between Europe and the United States, which Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin will host from September 24-26.

Europe are the current holders, after winning the match play event by seven points in Paris in 2018.

The tournament heads to the Straits Course, a links-style course sculpted along two miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Operated by The American Club and owned by the Kohler Company, Whistling Straits opened in 1998 and has two 36-hole courses at the club – the Straits Course and the Irish Course.

The Straits Course is where the Ryder Cup will be played.

Renowned architects Pete and Alice Dye constructed the championship standard par-71 course, which measures 7390 yards and has a course rating of 77.2.

In its short existence, Whistling Straits has hosted the 2004, 2010, and 2015 PGA Championships, plus the 2007 US Senior Open, meaning its pedigree is extremely high.

Eight holes hug the lake, while vast rolling greens, deep pot bunkers, grass-topped dunes and lake-sweeping winds encompass the course.

Of the 18 holes, five could prove pivotal in deciding the outcome of the Ryder Cup.

The fifth hole on the course requires a mixture of power and accuracy off the tee, and has the potential to either reward or punish a brave player.

With water all the way up the right side off the tee, the brave line off the tee is to hug the right side to set up a shorter approach to the green.

A well struck mid-iron could see players hitting multiple birdies on this par-5, however, failure to execute an accurate shot could be punished by trouble short and left of the green.

Hole eight measures over 500 yards, and begins with a blind tee shot requiring a right to left shape. The severely sloping fairway from left to right ensures any balls moving that way will find either the thick rough, leave a tricky bunker shot, or reach Lake Michigan itself, while the expansive green means that club selection could prove pivotal.