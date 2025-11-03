10 Big Names Missing The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

After 40 events of the 2025 DP World Tour season, we now know who will feature at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with some big names present at Yas Links.

Among those are Ryder Cup stars and Major winners, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry teeing it up in Abu Dhabi.

However, even though several stars from the game of golf will be there, there will be some notable names missing from the tee sheet, as 74 players search for the trophy and Race to Dubai Ranking points.

Last year, Paul Waring claimed the title via an incredible performance that included a course record 61 during round two. His 24-under total was two better than Tyrrell Hatton in second place.

Amazingly, though, Waring doesn't return in 2025, having struggled with injury. He is among 10 other players who won't be featuring in Abu Dhabi, despite previous experience in the event.

Jon Rahm

Following his home open, the Open de Espana, Rahm will be among the big names not present in Abu Dhabi, as the two-time Major winner confirmed back in October that he will not be playing competitively until February 2026.

Although he claimed the LIV Golf Individual title for the second straight season, 2025 was the first winless year for Rahm, who has three DP World Tour Championship victories (2017, 2019 and 2022) to his name.

Rahm would have qualified for the two-run stretch of events via his Ryder Cup involvement but, since joining the LIV Golf League at the end of 2023, the 30-year-old is yet to feature in either the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship or DP World Tour Championship.

Joaquin Niemann

Niemann enjoyed an incredible season on the LIV Golf League in 2025, securing five victories in 13 starts but, somehow, finishing second behind Rahm in the individual standings.

Last year, the Chilean won the Australian Open on the DP World Tour, following it up with a T4 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and strong showings in the playoffs.

In 2025, though, despite good performances in Dubai once again, and the BMW PGA Championship, Niemann won't be present in Abu Dhabi after finishing T23 last season.

Justin Rose

The Englishman played a big part in Europe's success at the Ryder Cup in September, but hasn't played in a competitive environment since the historic result in New York.

Featuring in last year's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Rose finished 68th out of 70, as two 69s and two 74s put him on a three-under tournament total.

Although he won't be in Abu Dhabi, the Major winner did reveal on his social media that he was back hitting golf balls and will be present in Dubai for the final event of the season, with Rose eligible due to the fact that he featured in the Ryder Cup.

Viktor Hovland

Another European Ryder Cup star not present in Abu Dhabi is Hovland, who continues to limit his playing schedule after suffering a neck injury at the team event in New York.

Forced to miss the Saturday afternoon four-balls and Sunday singles, the Norwegian player did feature at the DP World India Championship, finishing T6 following a 72nd hole eagle chip-in.

Last playing at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship back in 2022, when it was still played in January, Hovland finished T4 at that tournament, with the 28-year-old's last appearance in a DP World Tour Playoff event coming in 2023, where he finished runner-up at the DP World Tour Championship.

Sepp Straka

The final European Ryder Cup star not featuring in Abu Dhabi is Straka, who has withdrawn from both DP World Tour Playoff events to care for his baby son, Thomas, who was born prematurely.

Although Straka’s absence from the Playoffs means he is unable to fulfil his minimum Counting Tournament obligation on the DP World Tour this season, it was confirmed that the obligation has been reduced from four events to two "in recognition of his serious personal circumstances since August."

Like Hovland, Straka last played in the Abu Dhabi event when it was a January date, missing the cut following rounds of 75 and 73.

Adam Scott

Finishing 108th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, Scott failed to secure a single top 10 on the DP World Tour in 2025, with his best result being a T17 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

The Australian has been a regular feature in the Playoffs for a number of years, finishing T46 in Abu Dhabi and T3 in Dubai for 2024, eventually ending his year ranked eighth in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

In fact, on the PGA Tour, Scott missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the second time since its inception in 2007, as a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship put the Masters winner 90th in the standings.

Ryan Fox

Claiming the DP World Tour Player of the Year honors in 2022, Fox has enjoyed an excellent season on the PGA Tour in 2025, but was unable to secure a spot in the DP World Tour Playoffs this time around.

Earning wins at the Myrtle Beach Classic and RBC Canadian Open, it has been a breakthrough year for Fox on the PGA Tour, as he finished 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings, booking his spot in every Signature Event for 2026.

On the DP World Tour, though, Fox has not been as present, due to his PGA Tour displays. He did earn two top 15 finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic and FedEx Open de France, but it wasn't enough to feature in Abu Dhabi.

Min Woo Lee

Lee also enjoyed a breakout year on the PGA Tour in 2025, as the Australian wrapped up the Texas Children's Houston Open for a maiden title on the circuit.

The big-hitting 27-year-old has featured in five DP World Tour events this year, finishing no worse than T27. That included a T11 result at the BMW PGA Championship and T5 at the FedEx Open de France.

It will be disappointing not to see Lee at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, especially as he holds a good record in the tournament. Finishing T23 in 2024, he claimed a runner-up finish in 2023 at Yas Links.

Adrian Meronk

Earning the DP World Tour Player of the Year honors in 2023, Meronk has four victories on the circuit and featured in both Playoff events in 2024.

Finishing T37 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and T30 at the DP World Tour Championship, Meronk will miss a Playoff event for the first time since 2020.

Claiming victory at LIV Golf's first event of the season in Riyadh, Meronk has struggled for form since, missing the cut at every single DP World Tour event. He did finish 17th in LIV Golf's individual standings, meaning he kept his card for the 2026 season.

Paul Waring

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship defending champion won't be present this year, as Waring continues to battle injury.

Describing winning the tournament "as one of the most memorable moments of my golf career," the Englishman secured his PGA Tour card in the process, as Waring finished fifth in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Making just one cut on the PGA Tour in 2025, Waring's last appearance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he withdrew during his third round on Saturday.

Notable Mentions

Taking place the same week as the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the World Wide Technology Championship, and a number of names have opted to play in the PGA Tour event.

Two of those are Matt Wallace and Thorbjorn Olesen, who are hoping to keep their PGA Tour cards for 2026. Both men are 94th and 98th in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings, so if they remain in the top 100 they secure their playing rights for next season.

Thomas Detry is another name missing out on Abu Dhabi, with the Belgian playing primarily on the PGA Tour throughout 2025.

Claiming the WM Phoenix Open in February, that guaranteed Detry membership on the PGA Tour until the 2027 season and, on the DP World Tour, he did register a T7 at the Genesis Championship. That wasn't enough for him to earn a spot in Abu Dhabi, as he finished 113th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.