Mickelson 'Either Told Or Strongly Encouraged Not To Come' By Augusta National

Phil Mickelson will not be present in the field at this year's Masters with several sources reporting to Golfweek that Lefty was "either told or strongly encouraged not to come".

The Masters is run by Augusta National and independently from the PGA Tour, therefore reserving the right to invite (or revoke) whomever it wishes. It is believed officials at Augusta were concerned with the negative attention Mickelson would bring, both from the media and patrons.

Lefty's absence comes following his outspoken remarks against the PGA Tour, in which he made accusations of "obnoxious greed" before admitting his involvement in the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series was purely for leverage. He since issued a public apology and stated he was taking a break from the game - an absence which has seen him miss the lucrative Players Championship and now, the Masters.

Mickelson's apology indicated his sabbatical was self-imposed however, according to Golfweek, the same sources have said the three-time Masters champion is in fact suspended by the PGA Tour. The Tour's policy is not to comment on matters of suspension and they have made no exception here but Rory McIlroy is urging for more transparency.

It remains to be seen when the 51-year-old will return to action, with the PGA Championship in May seen as a likely venue. Mickelson made history at last year's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island where he became the oldest Major champion ever but given these revelations, it now seems increasingly unlikely.

Mickelson's actions and remarks have been widely criticised with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas labelling the American "egotistical." Tony Jacklin, Daniel Berger are among those to have defended him, with McIlroy also insisting he deserves a second chance.

Lefty has not played on the PGA Tour since he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance in January.