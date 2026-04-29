New McLaren Golf Series 1 And Series 3 Irons: Everything You Need To Know

McLaren is a huge name in the world of Formula 1, and now the company has ventured into the golf world with the release of new equipment, specifically two new sets of irons.

Back in March, McLaren revealed the launch of its new venture, McLaren Golf, with the brand confirming its official launch of the Series 1 and Series 3 irons on April 29th.

WATCH: Joe Ferguson tests the McLaren Series 3 irons

Coinciding with race week at the Miami Grand Prix, Justin Rose and Michelle Wie West are part of the investment team, with the Major-winning pair also becoming ambassadors for the company and using its equipment for Tour events in the case of Rose.

The Series 1 irons boast a Tour-inspired design that will be preferred by the more efficient ball striker. The Series 3 irons, meanwhile, provide more forgiveness and sits in the game improvement category.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: McLaren Golf) (Image credit: McLaren Golf)

"We’ve been working toward this moment for some time and there’s a real sense of anticipation in seeing it all come to life," stated Neil Howie, CEO of McLaren Golf.

"Behind the scenes, we challenged every part of the process - from materials to construction - to uphold the exacting standards and constant pursuit of excellence that define McLaren.

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"To now introduce these irons to the world and see them in the hands of golfers is incredibly exciting."

Key Technology

The main technological story is the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process used to create both the iron models.

This manufacturing process is highly advanced and specialized (not to mention expensive), to help create very specific and complex shapes while also enhancing the feel and forgiveness, both of which are crucial aspects within the best golf irons.

It's a process McLaren uses on its supercars, with the precision control benefitting from material composition, internal geometry and mass distribution.

Read our full McLaren Series 3 iron review

(Image credit: McLaren Golf)

Both sets of McLaren Golf irons feature a Structural Mesh, while both also possess tungsten weighting.

The idea behind the mesh is to save weight that is then distributed to other parts of the head. Not only that, but it also adds strength and stability to the design.

Moving to the Tungsten Weighting, which is added to help with the center of gravity and Moment of Inertia (forgiveness). In the Series 1, it ranges from 16g - 24g, while the Series 3 has 10g - 17g and is positioned slightly differently in both the models.

What Are The Differences Between The McLaren Series 1 And Series 3 Irons?

As previously mentioned, the Series 1 is a more compact iron that will suit the more competent ball striker, while the Series 3 is a player's distance iron that will help with forgiveness on off-center strikes.

When it comes to the sole design, the Series 3 is more cambered and has more heel relief to help with turf interaction, while the Series 1 has a more traditional flatter sole to help with shot shaping and workability.

Another major distinguishing feature between the two models is the positioning of the tungsten weighting. While in both it is progressive through the set for optimised CG, in the Series 1 irons it takes the form of a narrow strip in three pieces across the hitting area (see image below).

(Image credit: McLaren Golf)

In the Series 3, two larger weights are split between the toe and the center to bolster off-center forgiveness.

Much of the difference in distance output comes from the lofts. Comparing the 7-irons, the Series 1 is set at 34°, while the Series 3 is 31°. Like most forgiving irons, the offset is also stronger in the Series 3, with 2.2mm present in the Series 1 compared to 3mm in the Series 3.

One last key difference is that the Series 3 iron has a Carbon-Fiber Bonnet on the back of the club, which is an integrated component within the overall structure. It is designed to manage impact vibration, refining the sound and feel while protecting the weight system behind it.

How Much Will The McClaren Golf Series Irons Cost?

Both Series 1 and Series 3 irons will be priced at $375 (£360) per club and will initially be available in North America, Europe and South Korea.

They will be available through select custom-fitting retailers starting from April 30 and online in North America at mclarengolf.com