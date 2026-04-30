I Looked At Scenarios For All 57 LIV Golfers If The Tour Folds... It Could Be Incredibly Complicated To Reintegrate Them

LIV Golf has lost its funding from the Saudi Public Investment Fund and is now battling to stay alive beyond this season.

A new board has been installed to seek outside funding, with the league optimistic about securing finances from alternative sources. Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen.

The breakaway circuit fractured the men's game in 2022 after taking some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars, but now five seasons in it is losing $100m per month according to Money in Sport after costing the Saudis in excess of $5bn.

With the Iran war and the influx of AI technology, the PIF is changing its investment strategies and LIV Golf does not fit in with it.

It's easy to say LIV is dead but it could still exist beyond this year, although it's hard to imagine it continuing to the same scale. It may well continue with a tighter budget and fresh investment, building on its successful Adelaide and South Africa tournaments and other underserved global markets.

Purse reductions would be necessary and other cuts could come from its large player contracts, music concerts and other build-outs. It could also partner closer to the Asian Tour or be integrated with other circuits. While some of the top talent would inevitably wish to go elsewhere, many of its roster may still be happy to stick around if purses 'only' drop to $15m-$10m each week.

While that may happen, there is a genuine possibility that it may fold at the end of the season.

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In that scenario, its 57 players would have to look elsewhere.

Whether that be via seeking a PGA Tour return or continuation of their careers in Europe or Asia, or even retirement, LIV closing shop would send shockwaves through the game and force plenty of reshuffling on global tours.

Having looked into the possible routes for all 57 players, it is difficult to describe just how big those shockwaves and the reshuffling process would be. Likely to levels never seen before.

The PGA Tour places 12-month suspensions on anyone who competes in a LIV tournament so many would be forced to look to the DP World and Asian Tours.

But those circuits are already full to the brim with professional golfers who have earned their spots and surely wouldn't accept their places being taken from returning LIV players.

It could be a huge dilemma for the global tours to reintegrate so many world class players, and if LIV does fold we could well see new schemes and legislation from the tours to figure out how best to get the LIV players back competing week-in, week-out in the ecosystem.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tours would be silly to block them access as LIV is home to dozens of great players who remain competitive, and many of them are big characters who can help draw eyeballs and sell tickets.

Then there's also a realistic possibility that some LIV players could choose to retire. Mito Pereira retired at the end of 2025, having earned over $13m on LIV in prize money alone, and a number of its aging roster may opt for the same route after making incredible amounts of money. They did all say they joined to spend more time with their families, so perhaps with millions more in the bank they may sail off into the sunset...on the yachts.

It's also worth noting eight players agreed deals with the DP World Tour earlier this year to end fines and suspensions for playing in LIV events (Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig and Elvis Smylie). These players would all be able to return full-time to the DP World Tour instantly.

Also, eight players still rostered (Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Phil Mickelson, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Peter Uihlein) had their names on an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in 2022, which could well impact their journeys back to the US circuit in the event of trying to return.

So, here is some good old fashion speculation and my predictions, in alphabetical order, as to where the players could go next in the event of their tour closing shop...

If LIV Golf Folds, What Would Happen To All 57 Of Its Players?

Abraham Ancer - DP World Tour

Ancer is an accomplished player with wins including a World Golf Championship and the Australian Open. Pre-LIV Golf he reached a career-high of 11th in the world and starred for the Internationals in their narrow defeat at the 2019 Presidents Cup. He has made almost 150 appearances on the PGA Tour with over $15m in earnings so I can see him heading to Europe to try and earn his PGA Tour card.

Yosuke Asaji - Japan Golf Tour/Asian Tour

Last year's Singapore Open winner made his way to LIV via the International Series and would almost certainly go back to the Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour, perhaps eventually making his way to the DP World Tour and beyond if his talent allows.

Josele Ballester - DP World Tour

Ballester is one of Europe's most exciting players, and he has a big win already after only turning pro in June. The former ASU man played in The Masters after winning the US Amateur and then won the Saudi International in December. I expect big things from him as well as Ryder Cup appearances. He'll join the DP World Tour and make his way to the PGA Tour eventually.

Richard Bland - DP World Tour/Legends Tour

Bland has arguably been the greatest beneficiary of LIV Golf. The 53-year-old won his maiden DP World Tour title just five years ago at the British Masters and has been a mainstay on LIV since 2022. He can also call himself a two-time senior Major champion and has won over $18m on LIV in our estimations. He would clean up on the Legends Tour and likely still play on the DP World Tour and in senior Majors, with a possible move to the PGA Tour Champions once his PGA Tour suspension expires.

Dean Burmester - DP World Tour

Burmester has certainly taken his game to the next level since joining LIV, winning twice on the circuit. He is a highly accomplished player and could make his way to the PGA Tour and sit comfortably inside the world's top 50.

Ben Campbell - Asian Tour

Two-time Asian Tour winner Campbell is currently playing his second season on LIV Golf, and I'd expect him to go back to Asia if the circuit shuts down.

Paul Casey - DP World Tour

Casey is one of the best English golfers of his generation and he can still be competitive. I'd expect to see him return to a full DP World Tour schedule with the goal of earning his PGA Tour card. He is 48 now, though, so I'm sure he'd be weighing up what's next.

Laurie Canter - DP World Tour

Canter turned down a PGA Tour card to rejoin LIV Golf after winning twice on the European circuit since leaving the Saudi-backed circuit in 2023. He is one of eight LIV players who agreed deals with the DP World Tour, so he'd look to play a full DP World Tour schedule with the hopes of making it back to the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau - PGA Tour/YouTube

DeChambeau would almost certainly be offered a direct route back to the PGA Tour. That would come with penalties, though, so there's a realistic possibility he opts to focus on his YouTube channel and we only see him in the Majors. He is exempt into the US Open until 2032 and the other three until 2029.

Thomas Detry - DP World Tour

Detry had PGA Tour status after winning the WM Phoenix Open last year, and he'd be another I'd expect to go back to Europe in the hopes of earning his status back. Detry, like Canter, agreed a deal with the European circuit this year to continue playing on LIV without incurring penalties.

Sergio Garcia - DP World Tour

Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia would still be highly competitive in Europe so I would expect to see him rejoin the DP World Tour for the second time.

Talor Gooch - DP World Tour

Gooch has done incredibly well from LIV Golf, winning four times as well as an $18m season championship. He is still only 34 so has lots of years left. I'd expect to see him try and work his way to the PGA Tour as soon as possible via the DP World Tour.

Branden Grace - DP World Tour

Nine-time DP World Tour winner Branden Grace would likely rejoin the European circuit. He is only 37 so is another one who has lots of prime years ahead of him to show he can still mix it with the best.

Tyrrell Hatton - DP World Tour

Hatton remains a member of the DP World Tour and would be highly likely to challenge for the Race to Dubai and easily earn PGA Tour status.

Bjorn Hellgren - Asian Tour

Hellgren won the Saudi Open last year on the Asian Tour so has full status. That's where I'd expect to see him go.

Lucas Herbert - DP World Tour

Three-time DP World Tour and one-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Herbert is only 30 so still has his prime years ahead of him. I would expect to see him go back to Europe and try and earn his way back to the PGA Tour.

Sam Horsfield - DP World Tour

Horsfield's LIV career has not taken off as many might have expected after three DP World Tour wins from 2020-2022. He is still just 29, though, so he has plenty of time to work his way back up.

Charles Howell III - Wait out suspension then Korn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour

Howell III has over $40m in PGA Tour career earnings so I would expect to see him back there once his suspension runs out, perhaps via sponsor's invites and Monday qualifiers. He could also head to the Korn Ferry Tour to try and earn full status. The three-time PGA Tour winner turns 47 on June so he may also opt to take it easy for a few years before heading to the PGA Tour Champions.

Byeong Hun An - DP World Tour

The 2015 BMW PGA Championship winner only joined LIV Golf in 2026 to captain Korean GC, leaving the PGA Tour in the process. An will likely be another to head to the DP World Tour.

Dustin Johnson - PGA Tour

The former World No.1 and two-time Major winner was LIV Golf's first big signing back in 2022. Johnson won the inaugural individual title but his form has dropped off over the last two years. He is undoubtedly not the player or star he was back in 2022, but he should still have PGA Tour status via the career money list - he is 6th with over $75m.

Martin Kaymer - DP World Tour

Kaymer is also a two-time Major-winning former World No.1, who would likely head back to Europe and the DP World Tour. He is 18th on the all-time money list so will be able to return as a member, assuming he has no fines or suspensions.

Anthony Kim - Asian Tour

Anthony Kim ended a 12-year hiatus away from the game in 2024 and has been playing on LIV Golf and the Asian Tour ever since. He spectacularly won LIV Golf's Adelaide event earlier this season and has dramatically improved since his rusty return. If he has the hunger, which I think he has, I expect he will continue on the Asian Tour to continue his rise back to the upper echelons of the sport. He could also command DP World Tour sponsor's invites.

Minkyu Kim - Asian Tour

Kim joined LIV in 2026 as part of Ben An's Korean GC team. He has been playing on the Korean PGA, Asian, Japan Golf and DP World Tours over the past year so that will be where he plays if LIV does fold.

Jason Kokrak - Korn Ferry Tour

Kokrak turns 41 in May and may have his eyes set on regaining a PGA Tour card as soon a possible. A three-time winner on the Tour, I would expect him to head to the DP World Tour and then Korn Ferry Tour once his suspensions runs out to try and make his way back.

Anirban Lahiri - DP World Tour

Lahiri has been part of Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC team and is still competitive, evidenced by a T9 in South Africa. The Indian superstar is only 38 so has plenty of years left to win DP World and Asian Tour titles.

Michael La Sasso - Asian Tour/HotelPlanner Tour

La Sasso controversially turned down a Masters spot, and his final year at Ole Miss, to join LIV Golf and Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC team. He doesn't have a great deal of options, with the Asian or HotelPlanner Tour perhaps his best options.

Danny Lee - DP World Tour/Asian Tour

The New Zealander, who plays for Korean GC, is a former US Amateur Champion and a four-time winner as a pro across various different global circuits. He may be able to earn DP World Tour status, otherwise I'd expect to see him on the Asian Tour.

Richard T Lee - Asian Tour

Lee earned his 2026 LIV card via the Promotions event and nearly won LIV Golf Singapore, where he lost to Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff. The 35-year-old Canadian with Korean heritage is a three-time Asian Tour winner so would go back and likely win more events on that circuit.

Marc Leishman - Wait out suspension then Korn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour

The 42-year-old is a six-time PGA Tour winner and a US resident so he would surely be keen to get back onto the main circuit as quickly as possible. His best option may be the DP World Tour and the top 10 cards initiative, or he could wait out his suspension and play on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour via sponsor's invites or through past champion status.

Luis Masaveu - HotelPlanner Tour

Masaveu is back on the Fireballs GC team this year after being demoted to a reserve in 2025 when losing his spot to Josele Ballester. He is a HotelPlanner Tour member so would continue his young career in Europe.

Graeme McDowell - DP World Tour

The 2010 US Open champion has spoke of his desire to return to the DP World Tour and Ryder Cup team. The 46-year-old is an 11-time DP World Tour winner and a big name in Europe, as a Major winner and from securing the crucial point to win the 2010 Ryder Cup. McDowell would surely be welcomed back to the DP World Tour.

Tom McKibbin - DP World Tour

McKibbin turned down a PGA Tour card to join LIV Golf in 2025. He is considered one of the game's brightest prospects and is a DP World Tour member, so I'd expect him to slot right back in and start contending for titles again. He also has Asian Tour status after winning the Hong Kong Open last year.

Adrian Meronk - DP World Tour

Meronk also turned down a PGA Tour card, the year prior in 2024, after winning three times on the DP World Tour. He is another to have agreed a deal with the European circuit so he has full status there.

Phil Mickelson - Majors

Phil Mickelson was the trailblazer for LIV Golf in helping it get off the ground in 2022 and recruit fellow big names. He originally wanted leverage against the PGA Tour but five years on, he is likely a very unpopular figure among the Ponte Vedra Beach executives. He could make his way back via the career money list but there's every chance we only see him in Majors until things cool down.

Sebastian Munoz - DP World Tour/Asian Tour

Colombia's Sebastian Munoz has played very well on LIV Golf and would be a contender on the PGA Tour if he manages to make his way back. I'd expect to see him seek DP World Tour status in the immediate aftermath, if possible, or head to Asia.

Joaquin Niemann - DP World Tour/PGA Tour?

Niemann is a seven-time LIV Golf winner but his stock has not risen greatly due to his Major form. Since his move, he has just one top-10 from 11 Major appearances and did not qualify for the 2026 Masters. He has earned a lot of money but will have to make his way back to the PGA Tour via the DP World Tour - which he will easily be able to do at the age of 27. The Chilean is a class player who can go on to bigger and better things in the next decade. I could also see a scenario where the PGA Tour pursue him, considering his talents and the fact he is a past Genesis Invitational winner.

Louis Oosthuizen - DP World Tour

The South African is still a classy player and he has time left at the age of 43 to go and have a number of good seasons on the DP World Tour and perhaps PGA Tour. As an Open Champion and an 11-time DP World Tour winner, he should have no issues securing his status in Europe. He has continued to play on the DP World Tour since 2022, especially in the South African events.

Wade Ormsby - Asian Tour

Ormsby has done very well from LIV Golf with almost $6m in earnings according to our estimations. Not bad for a journeyman pro who has spent years fighting on the Asian and DP World Tours. Journeyman is perhaps a touch harsh for a five-time Asian Tour winner, and I'd expect him to play there full time and have good success.

Carlos Ortiz - Asian Tour/DP World Tour

Ortiz is easily one of LIV's best 20 players, and he is only 35 so he still has a potentially very good career ahead of him. The Mexican, who was T4th at the 2025 US Open, would immediately head to the Asian Tour, as a winner on that circuit, and the DP World Tour.

Victor Perez - DP World Tour

Perez is a DP World Tour member who was part of the eight who agreed a deal earlier this year, so the Frenchman would have full status to continue his career in Europe. He has won three times, including at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and is only 33 so has plenty of good years ahead of him.

Thomas Pieters - DP World Tour

The 34-year-old is a six-time DP World Tour winner and, like Perez, agreed a deal earlier this year. As a card-carrying member of the circuit, he has no worries if LIV folds.

Ian Poulter - Senior Majors/YouTube/A surprise DP World Tour return?

The Ryder Cup legend, now 50, is no longer a DP World Tour member and owes the circuit over $1m in fines. He has sadly fallen out of favor with Wentworth HQ so would have to mend bridges to make his way back - but he is a big character who would bring the fans out and benefit the tour. There's also an option he takes it easy and focuses on competing in senior Majors and the odd Asian Tour event where he can command appearance fees. He has earned over $12.5m in prize money from LIV Golf and possibly $20-$40m more from his contract. He is also a YouTuber now and his eldest son, Luke, looks to be a very promising player. It wouldn't be a massive surprise to see him take a step back and enjoy his family life. Who knows.

David Puig - DP World Tour

Puig is a DP World Tour member and part of the eight who agreed deals this year, so he is another European who has no worries if LIV folds. The talented Spaniard already has a DP World Tour victory, to go with his two Asian Tour wins, so he is set to enjoy a very good career - perhaps as a European Ryder Cup team member.

Jon Rahm - PGA Tour

Rahm is another who has fallen out of favor with the PGA Tour but having him on the circuit would undoubtedly improve it, so the pair need each other. He may agree to a Returning Member Program-style initiative to return straight away, or come to a deal with the DP World Tour before eventually returning Stateside.

Cameron Smith - PGA Tour

Smith's stock has plummeted since joining LIV Golf in 2022 as the Open Champion and World No.2. He has just missed his sixth consecutive Major cut and appears a shadow of his former self. He's made an awful lot of money since moving to LIV but he is also extremely talented, so I would hope he comes back with a vengeance to return to the top of the sport. He was offered an immediate PGA Tour return this year via the Returning Member Program, which he, Rahm and DeChambeau turned down. That should still be there if LIV folds.

Elvis Smylie - DP World Tour

Smylie joined Smith's all-Aussie Ripper GC team this year and won in his debut in Riyadh. He is another player who agreed a deal with the DP World Tour so he would be free to continue his career in Europe.

Younghan Song - Japan Golf Tour/Asian Tour

Song joined LIV this year to play for Korean GC. He will return to Asia and continue on the Japan Golf Tour, which he has been competing on for many years now alongside Korean PGA and Asian Tour events.

Brendan Steele - Asian Tour

Steele is part of Phil Mickelson's all-American HyFlyers GC team. He is a three-time PGA Tour winner and also a LIV Golf tournament winner, and at 43 he still has some years of competitive golf left in him. With the PGA Tour pyramid unavailable for at least 12 months, I'd expect to see him head to Asia.

Caleb Surratt - DP World Tour/Asian Tour

Surratt left the University of Tennessee to join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side in 2024 at the age of 19. He has accrued plenty of great experience since, highlighted by three runners-up finishes on the Asian Tour. That's where I'd expect him to go next along with the DP World Tour, if he can make his way there. He looks to be a fantastic player and has only just turned 22.

Miguel Tabuena - Asian Tour

Tabuena is a Wild Card on LIV Golf after an impressive 2025 on the Asian Tour that included a popular home victory at the International Series Philippines. He has four Asian Tour wins and is only 31 so expect to hear plenty more of him over the next decade.

Cameron Tringale - Asian Tour

Tringale left the PGA Tour for LIV, and as a player who has never won a PGA Tour title he doesn't appear to have any options in the US. The 38-year-old would likely look to rebuild his career in Asia or perhaps on the HotelPlanner Tour in Europe.

Peter Uihein - DP World Tour

Uihlein has had somewhat of a career resurgence since joining LIV Golf, and he has done very well with over $30m in earnings. The former World No.1 amateur began his career in Europe so that's where I'd expect to see him go next.

Harold Varner III - DP World Tour

Varner III is another who I'd expect to see head to Europe, if possible, or otherwise play full-time on the Asian Tour. He has one DP World Tour win, one Asian Tour victory and one title on LIV Golf, and he is still only 35 so has plenty of time to rebuild.

Scott Vincent - Asian Tour

The Zimbabwean has done very well from LIV Golf's inception. Vincent currently plays full-time as a Wild Card after earning his way back from relegation. He has played multiple seasons on the league and has made over $11m according to our estimations. He is a quality player with three Japan Golf Tour wins and two Asian Tour titles, and is only 33, so he's another I'd expect to have plenty of success in the comings years.

Bubba Watson - DP World Tour/Asian Tour

Watson turns 48 in November so may use the next couple of years to prepare for life on the PGA Tour Champions. He may well be able to earn DP World Tour sponsor's invites as a two-time Masters champion, otherwise I'd imagine he'll play on the Asian Tour - where he could command decent appearance fees.

Lee Westwood - Senior Majors/Asian Tour/A DP World Tour return?

Westwood, like Poulter, has fallen out of favor with the DP World Tour so would need to settle his seven-figure fines if he wants to come back to Europe. He has made great money on LIV Golf and is 53 now so may opt to call it a day after a glittering career featuring over 40 professional victories and a spell as World No.1. I can see him playing in some of the senior Majors either way and continuing to play around the world.

Matthew Wolff - Asian Tour

Wolff is another LIV pro whose stock has fallen dramatically since joining LIV. It's hard to believe he turned pro alongside Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa in 2019 and was considered as good as his fellow graduates. He won on the PGA Tour early on but has struggled with injuries, form and confidence since. With no easy route back to the PGA Tour, he may well head to Asia if he still has the desire to compete.

What do you make of our predictions? Let us know in the comments section below.