Adam Scott Has Tasted Success At Trump National Doral... But Endured A Moment To Forget After Two-Stroke Penalty At Cadillac Championship
Scott's hopes of repeating his 2026 success at the Blue Monster were dented by a two-stroke penalty in the first round of the Cadillac Championship
For Adam Scott, the venue for the Cadillac Championship, the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral, has special memories.
That’s because the Australian claimed victory at the layout a decade ago when he beat Bubba Watson in another event, the WGC-Cadillac Championship.
However, it didn’t take long in the opening round of his return for Scott to experience a less welcome moment when he was assessed a two-stroke penalty at the par-5 eighth.
The incident occurred after his tee shot strayed left into the rough, but he then discovered that his second shot had been with the wrong ball.
Scott then found his original ball and continued with it, but by that stage, the damage had been done.
That's not the right ball 😬 A nightmare at No. 8 for Adam Scott as he plays the wrong ball @Cadillac_Champ. 📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/fHcn1sivd6April 30, 2026
Per Rule 6.3(c), playing the wrong ball results in the player receiving “the general penalty (two penalty strokes)."
It adds that the player “must correct the mistake by continuing play with the original ball by playing it as it lies or taking relief under the Rules.”
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After finding the correct ball, Scott found the right rough with his next shot, his fourth, before going on to make a costly double bogey, which left him on two-over.
Scott then proceeded to make eight consecutive pars before a disappointing end to his round, with bogeys at the 17th and 18th to card a four-over 76.
Scott didn’t speak to the media following his opening round, but ahead of the tournament, he discussed how he manages to remain competitive at the age of 45.
He said: “I still feel like I can play at a high level, but I'm looking to lift the ceiling a little bit and get in there and win again, maybe the good vibes here from 10 years ago will help me this week.”
Sadly for Scott, partly because of the penalty, that doesn’t look like coming to pass this year.
While the second round went considerably better for Scott, with a one-under 71 at the no-cut event, even at the halfway stage, his chances of another victory at the Blue Monster seemed forlorn, languishing 15 behind leader Cameron Young with 36 holes to play.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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