After 36 holes of the fifth Signature Event of the year, it's Cameron Young who is leading the Cadillac Championship field by five strokes.

The PGA Tour returns to Trump National Doral for the first time in a decade and, sitting 13-under-par at the halfway stage, it's Young who is on-course for a second big win of 2026.

Young is searching for a second win of 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claiming The Players Championship in March, the American is comfortably ahead of a three-way tie for second, which includes Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth and Alex Smalley.

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That threesome is eight-under, while Gary Woodland is seven-under and six players are six-under. Among that congestion is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and last week's Zurich Classic winner, Alex Fitzpatrick.

In terms of tee times, Young is alongside Taylor in the final pairing, teeing off at 1.35pm local time (ET). Like the first two rounds, all players will go out in twosomes.

Cadillac Championship Tee Times: Round Three

Tee times local (EDT)

7.20am: Justin Rose, Jacob Bridgeman

7.30am: Andrew Novak, Ryo Hisatsune

7.40am: Adam Scott, Joel Dahmen

7.50am: Patrick Rodgers, Sungjae Im

8.00am: Shane Lowry, Jason Day

8.10am: Chandler Blanchet, Collin Morikawa

8.25am: Jordan Smith, Keith Mitchell

8.35am: David Lipsky, Harris English

8.45am: Austin Smotherman, Viktor Hovland

8.55am: Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy

9.05am: Matt Wallace, Jhonattan Vegas

9.15am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Keegan Bradley

9.30am: Ricky Castillo, Michael Kim

9.40am: Ryan Gerard, Pierceson Coody

9.50am: Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup

10.00am: Max Greyserman, Daniel Berger

10.10am: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas

10.20am: Brian Campbell, Tom Hoge

10.35am: Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard

10.45am: Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox

10.55am: Denny McCarthy, Akshay Bhatia

11.05am: Russell Henley, Sam Stevens

11.15am: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

11.25am: JJ Spaun, Max Homa

11.40am: Harry Hall, Hideki Matsuyama

11.50am: Bud Cauley, Ben Griffin

12.00pm: Nico Echavarria, Tommy Fleetwood

12.10pm: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Aldrich Potgieter

12.20pm: Andrew Putnam, Kurt Kitayama

12.30pm: Rickie Fowler, Matt McCarty

12.45pm: Scottie Scheffler, JT Poston

12.55pm: Taylor Pendrith, Brian Harman

1.05pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

1.15pm: Gary Woodland, Kristoffer Reitan

1.25pm: Jordan Spieth, Alex Smalley

1.35pm: Cameron Young, Nick Taylor