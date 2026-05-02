Cadillac Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Cameron Young leads at the halfway stage of the Cadillac Championship, with The Players winner searching for another big victory in 2026
After 36 holes of the fifth Signature Event of the year, it's Cameron Young who is leading the Cadillac Championship field by five strokes.
The PGA Tour returns to Trump National Doral for the first time in a decade and, sitting 13-under-par at the halfway stage, it's Young who is on-course for a second big win of 2026.
Claiming The Players Championship in March, the American is comfortably ahead of a three-way tie for second, which includes Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth and Alex Smalley.Article continues below
That threesome is eight-under, while Gary Woodland is seven-under and six players are six-under. Among that congestion is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and last week's Zurich Classic winner, Alex Fitzpatrick.
In terms of tee times, Young is alongside Taylor in the final pairing, teeing off at 1.35pm local time (ET). Like the first two rounds, all players will go out in twosomes.
Cadillac Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Tee times local (EDT)
- 7.20am: Justin Rose, Jacob Bridgeman
- 7.30am: Andrew Novak, Ryo Hisatsune
- 7.40am: Adam Scott, Joel Dahmen
- 7.50am: Patrick Rodgers, Sungjae Im
- 8.00am: Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 8.10am: Chandler Blanchet, Collin Morikawa
- 8.25am: Jordan Smith, Keith Mitchell
- 8.35am: David Lipsky, Harris English
- 8.45am: Austin Smotherman, Viktor Hovland
- 8.55am: Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy
- 9.05am: Matt Wallace, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9.15am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Keegan Bradley
- 9.30am: Ricky Castillo, Michael Kim
- 9.40am: Ryan Gerard, Pierceson Coody
- 9.50am: Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup
- 10.00am: Max Greyserman, Daniel Berger
- 10.10am: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas
- 10.20am: Brian Campbell, Tom Hoge
- 10.35am: Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10.45am: Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox
- 10.55am: Denny McCarthy, Akshay Bhatia
- 11.05am: Russell Henley, Sam Stevens
- 11.15am: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
- 11.25am: JJ Spaun, Max Homa
- 11.40am: Harry Hall, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.50am: Bud Cauley, Ben Griffin
- 12.00pm: Nico Echavarria, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.10pm: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12.20pm: Andrew Putnam, Kurt Kitayama
- 12.30pm: Rickie Fowler, Matt McCarty
- 12.45pm: Scottie Scheffler, JT Poston
- 12.55pm: Taylor Pendrith, Brian Harman
- 1.05pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
- 1.15pm: Gary Woodland, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1.25pm: Jordan Spieth, Alex Smalley
- 1.35pm: Cameron Young, Nick Taylor
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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