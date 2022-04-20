Jordan Spieth Extends Under Armour Deal

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following victory at the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth has penned a four year contract extension with global sportswear giant, Under Armour, taking his association with the brand to at least the end of 2029.

The American initially signed a ten year deal in January 2013 but with that entering its final year, Under Armour has been quick to secure what is still one of their rising stars. It remains the only apparel brand the American has worn in his professional career, with the three-time Major champion collaborating on his own line of shoe - which has become one of the best golf shoes on the market today.

Speaking of his continued association with the brand, Spieth said: “Under Armour took a chance on me. I was just leaving school and I didn’t have a PGA Tour status, which in golf means everything. I’m always trying to just push myself and get 1% better each day."

Sean Eggert, SVP of Global Sports Marketing at Under Armour was pleased to extend the partnership between the pair: “We’re incredibly honoured to continue working with Spieth for years to come. He’s an athlete who truly embodies what it means to strive for more.

"Jordan’s future is bright, which was evident in his spectacular performance in Hilton Head this weekend, and we look forward to being with him on this journey as he continues to grow with us, challenge us and make us better at what we do. We couldn’t be prouder to have him on our team.”

Spieth has amassed 13 PGA Tour victories in his career to date, including three Major championships. The 28-year old's first Major success came at the 2015 Masters when he tied the 72-hole scoring record set by Tiger Woods. In the process, he became the second-youngest winner of the Green Jacket.

Later that year, with victory at Chambers Bay, Spieth became the youngest US Open champion since amateur Bobby Jones in 1923. The only Major standing between the American and the illustrious career Grand Slam is the PGA Championship, which will get underway at Southern Hills next month.

Spieth, who has spent 26 weeks at No.1 in his career, climbed back inside the top-10 in the world rankings with victory at Harbour Town Golf Links and helped set tournament record viewing figures. With the exception of one week in October 2021, he hadn't been ranked inside the top-10 since the 2018 BMW Championship.

The Texan has amassed an estimated net worth in excess of $110m and with his latest $1.4m winner's cheque, he now sits at 11th in the all time money list, surpassing $50m in on-course earnings alone.